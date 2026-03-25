A Ghanaian man criticised the mural of President Mahama at the Asokwa Interchange for claiming that it misrepresents historical events

Visual Arts students in Kumasi Senior High Schools were allowed to exhibit their talents at the Asokwa Interchange as part of the 2026 AshantiFest

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the concerns raised

A Ghanaian man alleged to be a supporter of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has spoken out against the new murals at the Asokwa Interchange in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

According to the man, the mural of President John Dramani Mahama distorts the fact that the Askwa Interchange was constructed during the tenure of John Agyekum Kufuor as President.

A Ghanaian man says ex-President John Kufuor should be painted at the Asokwa Interchange instead of President John Mahama. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1/X, Victor Kodom and Dr Frank Amoakohene/Facebook

Source: UGC

The Asokwa Interchange was initiated under the Kufuor administration, with work starting in 2005 and continuing through 2007. It was part of the wider Kumasi Road and Urban Development Project aimed at easing traffic from the Lake Road to the city centre.

Kumasi SHS students paint Asokwa Interchange.

During the 2026 AshantiFest, the Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, solicited for paints and other materials so the Senior High School students in the region who offer Visual Art could exhibit their talents at the Interchange.

This was also intended to beautify the interchange. The students painted murals of people of regional and national interest, including Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and President Mahama. They also painted symbols with traditional and national significance.

NPP supporter unhappy with Mahama's mural

However, a man launched a scathing campaign against the newly unveiled murals at the Asokwa Interchange.

According to the critic, the inclusion and positioning of Mahama’s portrait on the structure creates the impression that he was responsible for the construction of the interchange.

He argued that the students should have painted ex-President Kufuor's image instead of President Mahama. He further indicated that it is through Free SHS, which was initiated by the erstwhile Akufo-Addo government, that the students have become beneficial to the NDC Minister and his government.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to controversy on Asokwa Interchange

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@Ayam_Bornbless1 said:

"Does everything in this country have to be political? This kind of thinking is exactly why so many projects get abandoned. NPP and NDC are spending state money—not their own—yet we defend them blindly. Why are we, as the youth, so easily misled? Mabrɛ koraa."

@quophiappiah wrote:

"In any case, did our father, J. A Kuffuor construct the edifice from his personal pocket? Some are so politically tainted beyond recovery."

@quophiappiah said:

"What does the beautification of the city have to do with partisan politics? So shallow-minded!!!"

@Fred_Dperfed9 wrote:

"You expect them to draw Kuffuor, are we in the 2000 to 2008 era. Mahama is the current president, so it makes sense. Politics ankasa worry us on this side. Propaganda full active on both parties."

@jesse_legendary said:

"And just like that, the centre point of the matter, which is the visual arts students showing their talents, has been sidelined because of politics. People who read and research will know Mahama didn’t build this interchange, and his picture on it can’t make him claim it. Mentioning his hometown to make a point is absolutely needless, but I don’t blame you; this is how politics is in Ghana. Imagine if he takes you seriously and develops only his hometown, won’t you talk?"

@maqcoyreports said:

"Not everything should be politics. The youth need to stop forcing smart talk and actually think. Jumping into every political conversation just to say anything only exposes a lack of depth. He sounded immature, and that tribal comment was a bad move. If this is his way of trying to impress the elite, he has clearly missed the mark."

A talented student of Ahantaman SHS wants to present Nana Ama McBrown with an art piece in person. Photo credit: Nana Ama McBrown

Source: Instagram

SHS girl appeals to Nana Ama McBrown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh repored that a student at the Ahantaman Girls SHS has sent out a passionate appeal to meet Ghanaian actress, Nan Ama McBrown.

The young girl, who is a talented artist, requested an audience with the actress to present a painting with her in person.

Speaking to a Ghanaian content creator, the student said she would not relent on her quest to meet McBrown one day.

Source: YEN.com.gh