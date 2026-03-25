Iran's bold refusal of a US ceasefire plan added more fuel to the fiery Middle East conflict

Iran escalated attacks, setting Kuwait International Airport ablaze and raising the stakes in regional tensions

The Pentagon deployed 1,000 paratroopers and thousands more Marines to intensify military presence in the Middle East

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Iran dismissed a US plan to pause the war in the Middle East on March 25.

It also launched more attacks on Israel and Gulf Arab countries, including an assault that sparked a huge fire at Kuwait International Airport.

First responders inspect a destroyed car at the site of a residential building hit in an overnight strike during the US-Israeli military campaign in northwestern Iran. Credit: AP Photo/Matin Hashemi

Source: Original

AP reported that Iran's defiance came as Israel launched airstrikes on Tehran and the US deployed paratroopers and more Marines to the region.

Iranian state television’s English-language broadcaster, Press TV, quoted an anonymous official as saying Iran rejected the US ceasefire proposal.

“Iran will end the war when it decides to do so and when its own conditions are met."

Earlier, two officials from Pakistan described the 15-point US proposal broadly, saying it addressed sanctions relief, a rollback of Iran’s nuclear program, limits on missiles and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s attacks on regional energy infrastructure, along with its restrictions on the strait have sent oil prices skyrocketing and sparked fears of a global energy crisis, in turn putting pressure on the U.S. to find a way to end the chokehold and calm markets.

More US troops sent to Middle East

At least 1,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division will be sent to the Mideast in the coming days.

They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military plans.

The paratroopers are trained to jump into hostile or contested areas to secure key territory and airfields.

The Pentagon is also in the process of sending about 5,000 more Marines and thousands of sailors to the region.

It recently sought $200 billion in additional funds for the Iran war.

Asked about the figure at a press conference on March 19, AP reported that US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth did not directly confirm the amount.

About the Iran war

Since February 28, joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran, which resulted in the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country’s supreme leader, sparked a conflict involving different countries in the Middle East.

Time reported that at least 1,300 people in Iran have died in the conflict.

Iran responded with strikes across the Middle East, targeting several countries hosting US military bases.

Along with firing missiles and drones at Israel and at American bases in the region, Iran has also been targeting energy infrastructure.

This is in addition to its closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which transports 20% of the world's oil, sending oil prices soaring.

Iran targets commercial ships

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Iran had targeted commercial ships and Dubai Airport, escalating regional tensions amid global energy concerns.

Iran threatens financial institutions in the Middle East, endangering Dubai's economic stability as attacks escalate.

Airstrikes continue in Tehran and Lebanon as the UN discusses measures against Iran's aggression towards Arab nations.

Source: YEN.com.gh