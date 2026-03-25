Ghanaian pastor Kumchacha has reacted to the death of Elder Frank Donkor's sons in the Tema crash

In a video, he sent a strong message to the members of God's church and the Christian community

Kumchacha’s remarks have triggered reactions on social media as Ghanaians shared their opinions

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Founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministry, Prophet Nicholas Osei, widely known as Kumchacha, has reacted to the death of Elder Frank Donkor's sons, sending a message to his church members and all Christians.

Kumchacha reacts to the death of Elder Frank Donkor's sons in the Tema aircraft crash. Image credit: The BBC Ghana, Prophet Kumchacha

Source: Facebook

Following the passing of the sons of the founder of Hebron prayer camp, many Ghanaians, including dignitaries, have reacted with condolences and shared words of encouragement for the bereaved family.

Kumchacha has added his voice in a video that has caught the attention of observers. According to the man of God, the members of Elder Donkor's church should always pray for their leader. He extended it to all Christians, claiming it was very necessary to remember their pastors in prayers because of their spiritual battles.

Kumchacha claimed that more often than not, when the enemy strikes at men of God and does not succeed, they target his wife and children.

He shared the story of Rev Eastwood Anaba, who also lost his 6 children in an accident, disclosing that some situations are unpredictable and God can not be questioned.

He added that some unbelievers may question the faith of clergymen who go through life struggles, but everything that happens is in the hands of the Almighty.

The TikTok video of Kumchacha is below:

Reactions to Kumchacha's remarks

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following the reaction of Kumchacha.

Solomon wrote:

“Premature death may not befall me and my family in Jesus name.”

Collins wrote:

“Their death is so painful, and I pray his family members find peace.”

Williams wrote:

“Losing a loved one is not easy. I remember losing my wife during pregnancy. I nearly went mad. It wasn't easy.”

York wrote:

“May their departed souls rest in perfect peace. My condolences to the family.”

Thomas wrote:

“I just pity those who say, ' Why didn't he see the tragedy coming. Are pastors not humans like all of us?”

Diana Asamoah reacts to Donkor's sons’ death

Following the tragic news, the popular Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah broke her silence.

Speaking in a video shared by Rich Media on TikTok, the singer first sent her condolences to the bereaved family, explaining how life is full of uncertainty.

She detailed how heartbroken she was when reports emerged that both gentlemen who lost their lives in the crash were from the same family.

Diana Asamoah also sent a message to Ghanaians who were questioning why, as a man of God, Elder Frank Donkor had not seen the tragedy coming.

“No matter who you are, life can throw difficulties at you at any time. I know people will say that looking at how powerful and prayerful Elder Frank Donkor is, he should have seen the crash coming, but no, God does what he pleases (Nea Onyame p3 na ɔyɛ).”

The TikTok video of Diana Asamoah is below:

The Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah breaks her silence on Elder Frank Donkor's sons' death. Image credit: Diana Asamoah, Hebron Prayer Camp

Source: Facebook

Pentecost leaders console Elder Frank Donkor's family

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Church of Pentecost leaders stormed the home of Elder Frank Donkor to pray and console the bereaved family.

In a trending video, the family knelt before the men of God as they asked for God's protection and inner peace for them.

The kind gesture from the Pentecost leaders sparked admiration on social media as Ghanaians commended them.

Source: YEN.com.gh