Leaders of the Church of Pentecost have paid a courtesy visit to the leader of the Hebron prayer camp, Elder Frank Donkor, following the death of his sons

In a viral video, the Chairman Apostle Dr Eric Nyamekye and his team were seen praying for God's strength and protection for the family in this difficult time

The unexpected kind gesture from the Pentecost leaders has sparked massive admiration on social media, as Ghanaians dropped a comment for them

Leadership of the Church of Pentecost, Ghana have paid a courtesy visit to the founder and leader of Hebron prayer camp, Elder Frank Donkor, after the death of his two sons in the Tema aircraft crash.

The Church of Pentecost leaders pay a courtesy visit to Elder Frank Donkor of Hebron prayer camp following the death of his sons. Image credit: Hebron Prayer Camp, The Church of Pentecost

Source: Facebook

In a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the church Chairman Apostle Dr Eric Nyamekye was spotted with his other colleague pastors entering the house of the man of God to mourn with the family.

In another scene, the clergyman shared a word of encouragement to the Donkors and afterwards prayed for the brokenhearted family to find peace as well as God's protection.

The act of kindness from the Pentecost leaders has won the hearts of observers who flooded the comments section to express their admiration.

The TikTok video of the Pentecost leaders is below:

Reactions to Pentecost leadership visit to Donkor

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following the leadership of the Church of Pentecost’s visit to Elder Frank Donkor.

Kweku Bernard wrote:

“Awwww, my Pentecost leadership has really made my day. I have been waiting for this long time.”

Josephine Nimoh wrote:

“Awwww God bless the leadership of the Church of Pentecost!!!”

Pastor Sammy Kristo wrote:

“Lord Jesus Christ, our only true God, continues to comfort Elder Donkor and his entire family.”

Akwesi wrote:

“Chairman, you have really made the Church of Pentecost proud.”

Adwoa Amponsah Yebo wrote:

“Chairman, God bless you for visiting our Papa.”

The family of Elder Frank Donko breaks their silence after the death of their sons in the Tema aircraft crash. Image source: Gossip24tv, Hebron Prayer Camp

Source: Facebook

Elder Donkor’s family speaks after tragedy

The family of Elder Donkor released a statement on March 21, 2026, addressing the tragedy for the first time since it occurred.

The statement was released via the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Dwumfuor, who shared it with the press.

“With a heavy heart of loss, the Wettey and Donkor families announce the passing of our beloved sons, Captain Frank Amoanyi Donkor and Elijah Ofori Donkor, following the tragic microlight aircraft crash at Tema Community 1 on March 16, 2026,” the statement said.

“Frank and Elijah were not just sons of Elder & Mrs Frank Donkor; they were bright lights within our families, full of promise, warmth, and life.”

The statement appealed to the general public to give the family time to grieve and process their loss.

“As we go through this challenging moment, we humbly appeal to the public, the media and all well-wishers to kindly grant our families the space and privacy to grieve. This is an extremely difficult time for us, and we deeply appreciate your understanding.”

Elder Donkor's family also expressed gratitude for the love and support they had received and promised to release funeral details in due time, while taking comfort in Job 1:21, which speaks about God giving and taking at his own discretion.

Finally, the statement thanked authorities, including the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), for their prompt response in dealing with the tragedy.

The Facebook video of Elder Frank Donkor's 31st night message is below:

31st night message of Elder Frank surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a message shared by Elder Frank Donkor on December 31, 2025, went viral following the death of his two kids.

The man of God declared that 2026 should be a good year, free of tragedy, while sharing the Biblical story of Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego.

According to him, the stories of these great men showed that, no matter the pain or situation any person would go through, God would deliver them.

Source: YEN.com.gh