Ghana and Colombia have signed a landmark agreement establishing direct maritime connectivity between the Port of Tema and the Port of Cartagena

The deal is expected to boost trade between Africa and Latin America by facilitating smoother trade flows and creating new business opportunities

Ghana’s Foreign Minister, Samuel Kudzeto Ablakwa, commended Colombian Vice President Francia Elena Márquez Mina her leadership in securing the historic agreement

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Ghana and Colombia have signed a landmark agreement to establish direct maritime connectivity between the Port of Tema and the Port of Cartagena.

The agreement was signed in Bogotá following successful negotiations between the Government of Ghana and its Colombian counterpart, marking a major step in strengthening economic ties between the two regions on Monday, March 23, 2026.

Ghana, represented by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, signs a port partnership deal with Colombia, represented by Vice President, Francia Elena Márquez Mina. Photo credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

This was announced by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in a Facebook post sighted on Monday, March 23, 2026.

According to him, the agreement is expected to significantly boost trade between Africa and Latin America.

"Ghana and Colombia have signed a historic agreement to connect the Port of Tema to the Port of Cartagena. The landmark agreement was signed in Bogotá, Colombia after successful negotiations," Okudzeto Ablakwa wrote.

"The agreement creates direct maritime trade connectivity between Ghana and Colombia and is expected to boost trade between Africa and Latin America," he added.

Okudzeto Ablakwa further explained that the new route is aimed at facilitating smoother trade flows, enhancing logistics, and creating new opportunities for businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.

Ablakwa commends Colombian Vice President

He also commended Colombia’s Vice President, Francia Elena Márquez Mina, for her strong support of the agreement.

Okudzeto Ablakwa also thanked the Colombian Foreign Minister, Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio, for her leadership and commitment in securing the deal.

"I commend Colombia’s first Vice President of African descent, Her Excellency Francia Elena Márquez Mina, for being a great champion of this initiative. I thank my counterpart, Colombian Foreign Minister Hon. Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio, for her extraordinary leadership and commitment," he stated.

"As the first Afro-Colombian Vice President, and I emphasised, it is most inspiring to see how the Atlantic Ocean corridor linking our two countries, which previously represented the horror of slavery and a mass grave, is now being deliberately transformed into a voyage of opportunity, job creation and economic empowerment," he added.

Read the Facebook post below:

Reactions to the deal between Ghana and Colombia

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the landmark port deal signed between Ghana and Colombia.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Rutson Yakawonya said:

"It's really a long time Ghana has had such a revolutionary international diplomacy The ovation is deafening!!!"

@Adams Salifu K also said:

"Thank you sir Ghana is blessed for having you...keep the good fight."

@Kodzo Evans commented:

"You are really redefining the foreign affairs ministry's functions, son of man. You are a gem. Kudos."

Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya, decries difficulty entering Cameroon despite holding a diplomatic passport. Photo credit: Wodemaya/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Wode Maya denies entry into Cameroon

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Wode Maya had expressed frustration after he reportedly faced difficulties entering Cameroon despite holding a diplomatic passport.

He said in a social media post that he was surprised his diplomatic status did not ease his entry into the Central African country.

His experience has sparked debate online about visa requirements and travel expectations for Ghanaian diplomatic passport holders.

Source: YEN.com.gh