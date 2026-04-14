US President Donald Trump showed kindness and support to an elderly DoorDash driver who was working to care for herself and her sick husband during a delivery moment

The widely circulated video also formed part of a broader government effort to highlight tax policies affecting Americans who earn income through tips and gig work

Also, Donald Trump had restricted the entry of certain individuals into the US, a move that has sparked global debate over immigration and policy decisions

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A DoorDash driver received a $100 tip from former United States (US) President Donald Trump after delivering two bags of McDonald’s to the Oval Office, a moment that has quickly drawn media attention.

US President Donald Trump tips an elderly woman serving as a DoorDash driver $100, sparking reactions online. Image credit: AP News

Source: UGC

The delivery, according to reports by APnews, formed part of a carefully staged appearance, as Trump used the interaction to highlight a tax policy he says benefits Americans who earn income through tips.

Sharon Simmons, who arrived wearing a “DoorDash Grandma” T-shirt, approached the exterior door of the Oval Office while cameras captured the moment. She knocked, and Trump stepped out to greet her, exchanging pleasantries before receiving the delivery.

“Hello. Nice to see you,” he said, before holding up the bags, giving closeby reporters a clean shot of the interaction

APnews had indicated that the setting made it clear the encounter had been arranged in advance. Entry onto the White House grounds requires prior clearance and strict security checks, and access to the Oval Office is tightly controlled.

The development which happened on Monday, April 13, 2026, has since circulated widely.

Watch the interesting interaction between President Donald Trump and the DashDoor grandma in the YouTube video below

Trump and DoorDash grandma's moment sparks reactions

Netizens have thronged online to share their take on the moment, which has trended globally. Below are some of the things people had to say.

@220Arre wrote:

"How sad, a grandmother has to work as a gig worker to just make it with tips."

@zelbarnap commented:

"Don’t forget the ketchup!"

@joelhenri5650 added:

"Her husband is a lucky man to have this thoughtful, devoted woman as a wife. Hope he recovers fully."

@SabbathSOG wrote:

"That's what you call a PR stunt."

@MesotheliomaMike commented:

"So, because our healthcare system is so screwed up and egregiously, overinflated and ballooning to a place where it can no longer sustain itself, this poor lady, who should be enjoying the golden years of her life, has to work a second job to pay for her husband’s medical bills. This is America."

@tribaltrees6765 wrote:

"What a great president he is. Have a grandmother work by delivering food to pay for her husband’s cancer treatments. Too much winning!"

Diego Maradona was once denied entry to the United States by Donald Trump. Photos: Eva Marie Uzcategui/DANIEL GARCIA

Source: Getty Images

Why Trump 'banned' Maradona from entering US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Argentine legend Diego Maradona was once denied entry into the United States after making an insulting remark about Donald Trump, according to his lawyer.

Maradona had initially been banned from the US after testing positive for ephedrine during the 1994 World Cup.

Argentina were eliminated in the round of 16 by Romania that year, but the controversy began earlier. Following a 2–1 group-stage victory over Nigeria, Maradona was selected for a random drug test.

Source: YEN.com.gh