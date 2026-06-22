A report surfaced on social media showing that China approved the world’s first commercial brain-computer implant

The coin-sized device named NEO was designed to help patients with paralysis by converting brain signals into digital commands

The technology sparked a massive debate among social media users who shared mixed feelings about its safety and religious implications

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A report by mech.eng.world shared on social media on June 23, 2026, shared that China approved the world’s first commercial brain-computer implant.

The device successfully beat Elon Musk's Neuralink to a commercial launch.

China approves the world’s first commercial brain-computer implant, NEO, aiding paralysis patients. Image credit: South China Morning Post

Source: UGC

The coin-sized device, called NEO, aims to assist individuals living with paralysis and spinal cord injuries. It functions by converting brain signals directly into digital commands.

Developed by researchers at Tsinghua University and Neuracle Technology, NEO sits securely between the skull and the brain. It has already undergone testing in 36 patients.

Unlike Elon Musk’s N1 implant, which penetrates deeply into brain tissue, NEO sits on the brain's protective outer layer.

Experts noted that this less invasive design likely helped the device gain regulatory approval much faster. While supporters believe it could help billions with neurological disorders, some experts warned of risks regarding hacking and privacy.

Read more about China's brain chip in the Instagram post below.

The Facebook post below also has more details about the newly launched commercial brain chip.

Netizens react to new Chinese brain chip

The announcement triggered heavy reactions online. While some individuals praised the technological milestone, others expressed fear, drawing parallels to biblical prophecies.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the brain chip report below:

omontoomogeni wrote:

"Whaaaaaaat ?"

klrsmurf asked:

"So, how do they work out the eventual rejection by the body?"

dominiccontrisciani commented:

"So the temu version."

dabull2443 noted:

"That's very good news, China."

Cassandra's voice warned:

"Please read your bible!!! This is the starting point for the mark of the beast !!! You won’t be able to buy/sell without the chip that’s in your head or on your hand!!!! all this is in Revelation and Daniel!!!!."

Kantanka's "grandson" Ohene Kwadwo Safo, excites fans with movie set footage. Image credit: Asanteman news & ohene93771

Source: TikTok

Kwodwo Safo Kantanka's grandson spotted in China

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that young Ghanaian model Ohene Kwadwo Safo has become the talk of social media after a video of him on a movie set in China surfaced online.

The trending footage shows the youngster surrounded by cameras, production crew members, and Chinese actors as filming preparations take place.

While details about the project remain unknown, the clip has generated excitement among many Ghanaians who have followed his journey in China.

Source: YEN.com.gh