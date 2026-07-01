Fond du Lac, a city of about 44,000 people in Wisconsin, launched a talent attraction programme offering newcomers up to $9,500 in incentives

The package includes a $5,500 cash relocation stipend plus roughly $4,000 worth of local memberships and community experiences

Applicants must be at least 18, earn a minimum household income of $55,000 annually, and commit to living in Fond du Lac County for at least one year

A city in Wisconsin, USA, is putting money on the table to convince people to pack up and move there, offering newcomers up to $9,500 in cash and local perks as part of a new relocation drive.

Fond du Lac, a mid-sized city with a population of roughly 44,000, announced a talent attraction programme on June 29, 2026, through NBC Chicago.

Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, a city in the US, is offering up to $9,500 in incentives for newcomers. Image credit: JamesBrey/SAUL LOEB /Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The city is the first Wisconsin community to join MakeMyMove, a national initiative that connects Americans to new places through signing bonuses, relocation packages and networking opportunities.

What the $9,500 package covers

The total incentive breaks down into two parts.

Eligible participants receive a $5,500 cash relocation stipend, while the remaining amount, valued at approximately $4,000, comes in the form of local memberships and lifestyle experiences.

Those perks include a membership to the Fond du Lac Family YMCA, golf benefits, VIP access to arts and cultural venues, baseball experiences with the FDL Dock Spiders, library passes and dining experiences.

The package also highlights local agriculture, family-friendly activities and community events throughout the year.

Who qualifies to apply Fond du Lac

The programme is open to anyone aged 18 and above who currently lives outside Wisconsin and earns a household income of at least $55,000 per year to apply.

Applicants must agree to make Fond du Lac City their primary residence and stay for a minimum of 12 months.

There are two pathways into the programme.

Remote workers can apply through a dedicated remote-work track, while those seeking local employment can pursue a separate relocation pathway that requires securing full-time work within the city.

Community leaders say the initiative is designed to tackle a persistent workforce shortage in the area while drawing in younger workers and families ahead of anticipated demographic shifts in the coming years.

The city of Fond du Lac in Wisconsin, United States, is providing up to $9,500 in incentives for newcomers. Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Below is a TikTok post by NBC Chicago announcing Fond du Lac offering cash to attract new residents.

Reaction to cash incentives to attract residents

Social media users who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on the decision by Fond du Lac.

Cayde-6’s wife asked:

“Lived here all my life. Where’s my money?”

BrownSugar said:

“$9,500 is not a whole lot of money in 2026.”

Shana K said:

“They need to make it 30k and maybe people would do it. 10k is nothing.”

Man denied US visa over one country he visited

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the desire of a Ghanaian man to travel to the US to cheer on the Black Stars at the 2026 World Cup was cut short after he was refused a visa by the US Embassy in Accra.

This comes after he disclosed that he had only visited Nigeria before applying for the visa.

Source: YEN.com.gh