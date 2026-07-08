Uganda Bars Lawyers From Calling Judges “My Lord” As Government Introduces New Courtroom Titles
- The Uganda Law Society directed its members to stop bowing before judges and drop colonial-era honorifics like 'My Lord' and 'Your Worship'
- The executive order, issued by the society's president, replaced traditional titles with simpler terms such as 'Mr Justice' and 'Madam Justice'
- The order also called for nationwide consultations on colonial wigs, gowns, and foreign language requirements in Ugandan courtrooms
The Uganda Law Society has ordered its members to abandon colonial-era courtroom customs, including bowing before judges and addressing them with titles such as "My Lord," "Your Lordship," "My Lady," and "Your Worship."
The directive, issued by the society's president and shared on Instagram by pulsenigeria247 on July 7, 2026, forms part of a broader effort to decolonise Uganda's justice system and create a more equal environment within the country's courts.
Uganda's new courtroom titles
Under the executive order, lawyers will now be expected to address judges using simplified titles including "Mr Justice," "Madam Justice," "Mr Judge," and "Madam Judge."
The Uganda Law Society framed the move as a necessary step toward modernising a legal culture that has long retained traditions inherited from British colonial rule.
Beyond the change in honorifics, the order calls for a nationwide consultation on several other courtroom practices that critics consider outdated, among them the wearing of colonial wigs and gowns, as well as requirements to conduct proceedings in foreign languages.
The Instagram post below shares more details on Uganda’s new courtroom titles replacing the traditional "My Lord" address.
Reactions to Uganda's court reform
The announcement drew considerable attention across social media, with many users expressing support for the reforms.
officialmrsnow said:
"I love it👏❤️."
maeffair said:
"You know what? Yes! 👍."
not_jst_ok said:
"So it's now Your Highness right 😂😂😂 Congrats 🇺🇬."
_rolz_k_ said:
"Yes, because there is one true Lord and God. Let us stop playing."
urchyz said:
"It's needed in Nigeria. Judges in Nigeria have made themselves Lords over others, like they were never lawyers or humans to start with. I couldn't be happier."
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh