Norway Names One Category of Foreigners Who Do Not Need a Residence Permit

Norway's official immigration rules confirm that one specific group of foreign nationals is exempt from obtaining a residence permit to live or work in the country

The exemption applies to nationals of EU and EEA member states, who face no permit requirement regardless of the length of their intended stay

A separate registration obligation still applies to EU and EEA nationals who plan to remain in Norway for longer than three months

Norway does not require nationals of European Union and European Economic Area (EEA) member states to obtain a residence permit to live or work in the country, according to information published on the Norwegian government's official immigration pages.

The exemption covers citizens of all EU and EEA member states and applies without a time limit on intended stay.

Norway exempts EU and EEA nationals from residence permits for living and working. Registration is required for stays longer than three months. Non-EU rules unchanged. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Unlike nationals from Africa, Asia, the Americas, and other regions outside the bloc, EU and EEA citizens may enter Norway, take up employment, and establish residency without going through the standard permit application process that governs immigration for most foreign nationals.

What EU and EEA nationals must still do

The exemption from the residence permit requirement does not mean the process is entirely without obligation. Nationals of EU and EEA countries who intend to remain in Norway for more than three months must register with the Norwegian police.

The official guidance states: "All nationals of EU/EEA countries who want to stay for longer than three months must register with the police."

This registration process is meaningfully different from a full residence permit application. It carries significantly lighter administrative requirements, does not demand the same volume of supporting documentation, and does not involve the extended waiting periods that are commonly associated with permit applications submitted by non-EU nationals.

Rules for non-EU nationals remain unchanged

For citizens of countries outside the EU and EEA, including those from African, Asian, and American nations, Norway's standard residence permit framework continues to apply in full. These individuals are required to secure the appropriate permit before working in Norway or remaining in the country beyond the permitted duration of a short-term visit.

The clarification has attracted attention from people across Africa who are exploring legal routes to live and work within Europe. Norway's rules, while tied to EU and EEA membership, serve as a reminder of the legal pathways available under the broader European framework for those who hold the relevant nationality.

Japan raises permanent residency application fee

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Japan plans to increase administrative fees for foreign nationals.

The new fee structure will replace Japan's longstanding flat-rate system with charges based on the type and duration of residence status.

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Source: YEN.com.gh