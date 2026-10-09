The UK government has released official NHS pay rates for dental practitioners across all four nations, covering roles from foundation training to consultant level

Salaries vary significantly by nation and role, with entry-level positions starting as low as £36,371 in Northern Ireland under HSC workforce guidance

Welsh consultants receive the highest rate of any nation on the published list, while pay figures must be pro-rated based on each employer's standard weekly hours

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The UK government has published official NHS pay rates for dental practitioners across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, covering positions from foundation training through to consultant and specialist managerial roles.

The figures, drawn from separate NHS employer pay circulars for each of the four nations, apply to occupation code 2253, dental practitioners and are subject to pro-rating where a dentist's working pattern differs from the standard weekly hours specified for each role.

NHS dental practitioner pay rates across the UK show salaries from foundation training to consultant level, with differences by nation. Image credit: Solskin, Richard Newstead/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Dentist salaries across England and Scotland

In England, pay figures are sourced from NHS Employers Pay and Conditions Circular MD-5-2024.

Dental foundation training pays £38,472 based on a 35-hour week, while dental core training in hospital dental services attracts £49,909 at 40 hours per week.

Senior dental officers under Band B receive £78,573, Band C specialist or managerial posts command £94,007, and consultants take home the highest rate in England at £105,504 for a 40-hour week.

Scotland's figures, drawn from NHS Pay and Conditions Circular PCS(DD)2024/01, place vocational training, the Scottish equivalent of dental foundation training, at £39,603 for a 35-hour week, with dental core training set at £50,538. Band A community practitioners earn £52,035, Band B senior dental officers receive £80,942, and Band C specialist or managerial posts pay £96,841, all based on a 40-hour week. Scotland's published rates do not include a separate consultant figure.

How Wales and Northern Ireland compare

Wales, operating on a 40-hour week baseline and referencing Welsh Government Pay Circular M&D(W) 07/2024, sets dental foundation training in hospital settings at £38,292 and dental core training at £41,269.

Band A community practitioners earn £50,789, Band B senior dental officers receive £79,003, and Band C specialist and managerial roles pay £94,525. Welsh consultants earn the highest rate of any nation on the list at £106,000, based on a 37.5-hour week.

Northern Ireland operates under two separate pay structures. The HSC workforce guidance covers roles ranging from £36,371 for foundation year two training to £88,686 for specialist community dentists, assistant community clinical directors, and community clinical directors, all based on a 37.5-hour week.

A distinct administrative dentist structure places dental officers at £43,738 and senior dental officers at £62,500 on a 37-hour week, rising to £83,051 for clinical directors and £94,127 for Northern Ireland consultants at 40 hours.

The publication of these rates provides a comprehensive benchmark for dental practitioners and employers across the UK, with the pro-rating requirement ensuring that part-time or varied working arrangements are reflected in actual pay received.

US releases annual salaries for nurses and doctors

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) had shared earnings figures for healthcare workers in America.

The data comes from the BLS Occupational Outlook Handbook.

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Source: YEN.com.gh