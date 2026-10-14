Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada announced a temporary measure on 9 September 2026 allowing certain work permit holders to study for up to six months without a separate study permit

The policy covers three occupational groups that frequently require short-term licensing, training, or continuing education to meet Canadian professional standards

The exemption runs until 31 December 2027 and does not open any new immigration pathway or alter existing work permit conditions

Canada has removed a key administrative barrier for a select group of foreign workers, allowing them to pursue short-term studies without obtaining a separate study permit.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) published the notice on 9 September 2026, confirming the temporary measure.

Canada lets eligible work permit holders in trades, nursing and lab roles study for up to six months without a study permit Image credit: DAVE CHAN/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Eligible work permit holders can now enrol in up to six months of study without the additional step of applying for a study permit, a requirement that had previously caused delays for many skilled workers already living in the country.

Which workers qualify under the new measure

The policy applies to three occupational groups: tradespeople, nurses, and laboratory technicians. These professions frequently require short-term licensing courses, certification programmes, or continuing education to remain compliant with Canadian professional standards.

Under the existing rules, workers in these fields had to secure a study permit before enrolling in even brief training courses, a process that added time and administrative cost to what were otherwise straightforward professional requirements.

The new exemption removes that hurdle for qualifying workers pursuing programmes of up to six months in duration.

Workers wishing to undertake full-time or longer-term studies must still follow the standard study permit application process.

For Ghanaian professionals and other African migrants already holding Canadian work permits in the healthcare and trades sectors, the change could meaningfully ease access to short courses and certification programmes needed to advance in their fields.

What the measure does not change

IRCC was explicit that the announcement does not constitute a new immigration pathway. The exemption does not alter the conditions attached to existing work permits, nor does it create any additional route to permanent residency.

The measure is set to expire on 31 December 2027, a date that aligns with a separate government commitment to reduce Canada's temporary resident population to below 5% of the total national population before the close of that year. IRCC described the policy as aimed at strengthening Canada's economy and making better use of skilled workers already present in the country.

Canada explains what eTA, visitor visa holders cannot do

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had reiterated that neither an electronic travel authorisation (eTA) nor a visitor visa entitles a foreign national to work in the country.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) posted the clarification on its official X account, addressing what appears to be a widespread misconception among those planning to travel to Canada.

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Source: YEN.com.gh