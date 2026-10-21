Malaysia's Immigration Department published its official visa requirements, listing 20 African countries that require a visa before entry

Ghana, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Cameroon and other African nations on the list carry an additional air-only entry restriction

The air-only condition sets most African countries apart from other visa-required nations such as Bangladesh, Nepal and India

Malaysia's Immigration Department has officially listed 20 African countries whose citizens must obtain a visa before entering the country, with most of those nations also subject to a stricter travel condition that limits how they can physically enter Malaysia.

The restriction, denoted by an asterisk next to the affected countries on the official list, means that citizens of those nations may only enter Malaysia by air. Entry by land or sea is not permitted, even when a valid visa is held.

Malaysia has outlined travel restrictions for 20 African countries including Ghana and Nigeria.

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African Countries Affected by Malaysia's Air-Only Rule

The full list of African countries subject to the visa requirement includes Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Republic of Congo, Burkina Faso, Burundi, the Central African Republic, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Mozambique, Niger, Rwanda, and Angola. Nearly all of these carry the air-entry-only condition.

Afghanistan also features on the broader list but under a separate classification known as Visa with Diplomatic Reference, which signals a more involved application process than a standard travel visa.

How the African Rule Differs From Other Nations

Not every country on Malaysia's visa-required list faces the same air-only condition. Nations including Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Colombia, Montenegro, Serbia, and India must also apply for visas but are not restricted to entering by air alone. India appears under a separate double-asterisk marking, indicating yet another distinct set of entry conditions.

The requirements published by Malaysia's Immigration Department reflect the country's current entry policy and apply to nationals of the listed countries regardless of the purpose of their visit.

Source: YEN.com.gh