The British government has unveiled a three-year national resilience drive targeting threats from cyber attacks to extreme weather

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting is calling on every household to build an emergency kit covering at least three days of essential supplies

A new government website has been launched with a downloadable checklist of items citizens should keep on hand in case of disruption

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The United Kingdom government has launched a national preparedness initiative called the "Be Ready" campaign, urging households across the country to stockpile basic essentials in case of emergencies ranging from cyber attacks and flooding to widescale power outages.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting is leading the three-year drive, which encourages citizens to maintain at least a three-day supply of bottled water, non-perishable food, cash, and other critical items at home.

The UK's new Be Ready campaign urges households to prepare for cyber attacks. Image credit: WPA Pool, Maskot/Getty Images

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A dedicated government website has been set up, offering a downloadable emergency kit checklist to guide the public through the process.

"It's just a simple ask of people," Streeting told The Sun. "Do they have what they need indoors, should they lose access to their online banking for a period? Should they have a power cut?"

The campaign comes as the government updates its national risk register to reflect a growing range of threats, including interference in the democratic process and the risk posed by extreme weather events. Concerns about Russia's posture towards Europe and a series of record-breaking heatwaves that triggered droughts and wildfires across Britain have added urgency to the initiative.

Streeting previously called for a "whole society approach" to building national resilience, while stressing that citizens should remain "alert not alarmed."

The official checklist covers drinking water, at roughly three litres per person per day, along with tinned food that requires no cooking, a torch, blankets, a portable power bank, a battery or wind-up radio, a first aid kit, baby supplies where applicable, and physical copies of important documents and phone numbers. Authorities recommend storing all items together in one easily accessible location within the home.

People who rely on prescription medicines or medical devices are also advised to keep a several-day supply of medicine on hand and maintain printed copies of operating instructions for any equipment they depend on.

Officials have sought to reassure the public that building an emergency kit does not require a single large purchase. "These are basic things," Streeting said, "and of course a lot of people just have that in their cupboard naturally. It's having some cash at home, having a supply of bottled water indoors, having some tinned goods that you can access if your electric goes."

UK lists 9 marriages ineligible for spouse visas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK Home Office had listed nine categories of marriages that are ineligible to support a foreign spouse’s application for a residence permit.

The revision was made on 8 October 2024 under Appendix Relationship with Partner.

This covers a wide range of immigration routes, including the Skilled Worker, Student and Global Talent visas.

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Source: YEN.com.gh