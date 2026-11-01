Portugal's Minister of the Presidency stated the visa figures during a parliamentary hearing on the country's Migration Action Plan in May 2026

Agriculture and construction accounted for the overwhelming majority of work visas granted across 40 consulates worldwide

The minister said the Migration Action Plan has reached 75% completion, with half a million residence cards issued over two years

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Portugal has granted 5,883 work visas to foreign nationals through a regulated migration protocol that enables workers to obtain permits before leaving their home countries, with agriculture and construction accounting for the largest share of approvals.

Minister of the Presidency António Leitão Amaro presented the data on 27 May 2026 during a parliamentary session before the Constitutional Affairs, Rights, Freedoms and Guarantees Commission, where he was invited to assess progress under the country's Migration Action Plan.

Portugal gives visas to over 5000 people. Photo credit: @plantrulers.

Source: Instagram

Portugal issues 5883 visas; agriculture, construction lead

Of the nearly 6,000 visas processed across 40 consulates, roughly 3,000 were issued to agricultural workers and 1,179 to those in construction, two sectors the minister identified as facing considerable labour shortages.

In total, 8,435 applications have been submitted under the protocol since it was introduced.

The scheme allows Portuguese companies to initiate work permit applications on behalf of prospective employees who are still abroad, with the country's diplomatic network handling the processing.

Leitão Amaro noted that business participation has been growing, with the monthly share of corporate requests climbing from 20% to 30%.

A young man at the airport waiting to board his flight to Portugal. Photo credit: @gettyimages.

Source: Getty Images

Portugal's broader migration reform

The minister situated the visa data within a wider overhaul of Portugal's immigration framework, which he described as a "structural and profound reform".

Two years after its launch, he told Parliament the Migration Action Plan stands at 75% completion, with 500,000 residence cards issued during that window.

Leitão Amaro positioned Portugal's approach as a contrast to the harder line being adopted elsewhere in Europe, arguing the country had demonstrated a workable middle ground.

"I believe we showed that moderation is possible, and it is happening in Portugal with results," he said.

On the matter of official documentation, the minister was direct about what its issuance represents beyond administrative formality: "When we grant papers, we grant dignity."

He conceded that Portugal had previously lacked adequate immigration controls but said the remedy was never to close borders. Instead, the objective was to build systems capable of managing "orderly and regular" entry rather than curtailing movement entirely.

Looking ahead, Leitão Amaro pointed to integration as the next significant challenge. He stressed that processing arrivals efficiently is only one part of the task and that supporting newcomers once they are settled in the country demands equally sustained attention.

Portugal lists accredited agencies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Portugal’s requirement for foreign job seekers to contact the Institute of Employment and Vocational Training before travelling to the country.

Arriving without following the required process could complicate migrants’ efforts to secure legal residency.

The move aims to connect prospective workers with job opportunities before they arrive.

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Source: YEN.com.gh