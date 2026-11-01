Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has penned an emotional message after the death of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong, who was attacked on his way to school recently

Writing as a mother, the actress said she sees her own child in Javits and described the news as a hollow ache in her chest

Nadia Buari also spared a thought for the boy’s mother back in Ghana, while many fans flooded her comment section with heartfelt messages of grief

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Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has penned an emotional message after the death of 15-year-old Ghanaian boy Javits Frimpong in New York.

Nadia Buari pens an emotional message after the death of 15-year-old Ghanaian Javits Frimpong in New York. Photo source: @iamnadiabuari/Instagram, FOX 5 New York/TikTok.

Source: UGC

Javits died after he was attacked on his way to school near Crotona Park in the Bronx on Thursday, October 29, 2026.

The Dream Yard Prep student had moved from Ghana to live with his father, Thomas Frimpong, a year ago. His mother still lives in Ghana.

Police in New York are searching for masked teenage suspects, but no arrests have been made. News of his death has sparked grief among Ghanaians at home and abroad.

Nadia Buari relates Javits’ death to her children

Writing on Instagram, Nadia Buari said the news hit her deeply as a mother.

“It is not just sadness. It is a hollow, sickening ache that sits in my chest and will not leave,” she wrote.

The actress said that when she read about Javits, she saw her own child walking out of the door in the morning.

“I see the casual wave goodbye that I have given a thousand times without thinking. And I think: that is someone’s last memory,” she added.

Nadia also reflected on the father’s last words to his son, a reminder to get to school on time.

“A simple, everyday thing. The kind of thing I say without a second thought,” she wrote.

The Instagram post by Nadia Buari, in which she reacts to Javits Frimpong’s death, is below.

Nadia Buari thinks of Javits Frimpong’s mother

Beyond the father’s pain, the actress also thought about Javits’ mother in Ghana.

“I think about her receiving that call. I think about the distance between her and her child in his final moments. And I cannot breathe,” she wrote.

Nadia described Javits as a boy whose whole life was ahead of him. “I am pained. I am angry. I am scared,” the actress added.

She said she was holding her children a little tighter and praying that no other parent goes through the same pain.

Fans mourn Javits Frimpong with Nadia Buari

Many social media users shared their grief in the comment section. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

ruthanku_ said:

“So heartbreaking! May God protect our children.”

becaheredia said:

“May his good soul rest in peace!”

elegantalways said:

“So very heartbreaking. He deserves justice. May his soul rest in peace.”

fav.alisch_ said:

“This is so heartbreaking.”

nadiabuari_movies said:

“Very heartbreaking.”

Javits Frimpong’s father sends message to suspects

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Javits Frimpong’s father, Thomas Frimpong, sent a strong message to those behind his son’s death.

Speaking to reporters in the Bronx, the grieving father urged them to turn themselves in to the police. He was seen wiping tears as he spoke about his son.

Thomas described Javits as a quiet boy who spent most of his time at home on his phone. He added that his son had arrived in the US from Africa just a year earlier.

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Source: YEN.com.gh