New York City Public Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels spoke with Javits Frimpong's family to convey condolences after the 15-year-old's death

Samuels met with students from the school on Monday, November 2, 2026, who raised urgent concerns about gun violence and their daily safety

The chancellor pledged full support for the NYPD investigation and confirmed counselling services were already in place at the school

New York City Public Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels has spoken out for the first time about the death of 15-year-old Ghanaian teenager Javits Frimpong, describing the loss as heartbreaking and outlining the steps he has taken to support those affected.

NYC schools chancellor Kamar Samuels breaks his silence on the death of Ghanaian teen Javits Frimpong. Image credit: Kamar Samuels, Zygote Studio

Source: Facebook

In a post shared on X on Monday, November 2, 2026, Samuels revealed that he had reached out to Javits' family the evening before, offering his condolences on behalf of the entire New York City Public Schools community.

He also disclosed that he had sat with students from the school that same Monday to grieve alongside them and offer a measure of comfort.

Javits' mates call for mental health support

During those conversations, students shared two pressing concerns.

While they felt their school had shown up for them in the immediate aftermath, they called for greater mental health resources, both at their school and across New York City.

They also raised fears about gun violence in their neighbourhoods, expressing anxiety about their safety on the routes they take to and from campus each day.

Samuels acknowledged that many details surrounding Javits' death had yet to be established.

He gave assurances to the family that efforts were underway to secure the answers they deserved, and pledged that the New York City Public Schools administration would do everything within its power to assist the New York Police Department as its investigation continued.

Support teams deployed to Javits' mates

The chancellor made clear that no child should feel unsafe, whether inside a classroom or out in the community, framing student protection as a foundational principle for any school system worth its name.

He also detailed the support already flowing to the school, including counselling services and restorative teams.

Samuels confirmed these resources would remain in place, with particular attention given to students who were struggling emotionally in the wake of the tragedy.

Javits Frimpong's death has prompted widespread concern among Ghanaians living in the United States and in Ghana, with many calling for transparency around the circumstances of his passing and broader action to protect young people in similar communities.

The X post by Kamar Samuels is below.

NYPD Chief gives update on Javits' death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the investigation into 15-year-old Javits Frimpong’s death in the Bronx and the three possible motives detectives are examining.

The case has drawn attention from the Ghanaian community, while police continue to review footage and pursue leads. Detectives have not confirmed what led to the teenager’s death.

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Source: YEN.com.gh