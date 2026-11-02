The UK government published its immigration salary list identifying roles eligible for reduced salary thresholds under Skilled Worker and Health and Care Worker visa routes

Two categories of workers qualify for the lower rate, including those who received their first certificate of sponsorship before April 4, 2024

The list covers occupations across healthcare, construction, agriculture, science, and the arts, with some roles restricted to Scotland

The UK government has published its immigration salary list, confirming the specific occupations through which foreign workers may obtain a Skilled Worker or Health and Care Worker visa at 80% of the standard minimum salary requirement.

The list, which remains in effect in 2026, spans roles in healthcare, construction, the arts, agriculture, science, and fishing.

UK immigration salary list details jobs eligible for lower Skilled Worker and Health and Care visa thresholds. Image credit: WPA Pool, jeffbergen/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

All salaries on the list are calculated on the basis of a 37.5-hour working week and must be adjusted proportionally depending on whether a worker's contracted hours are fewer or greater than that figure.

Who qualifies for the lower salary rate

Two groups of workers are eligible for the reduced threshold. The first comprises those applying under the Health and Care Worker visa route in qualifying occupations. The second covers individuals whose first certificate of sponsorship for a Skilled Worker visa was issued before 4 April 2024, provided they have held one or more Skilled Worker visas continuously since that date.

Workers who received their first certificate of sponsorship on or after 4 April 2024 do not qualify and must meet the standard rate. Those uncertain about their occupation classification can use the CASCOT occupation coding tool to identify the correct code for their role.

Full list of qualifying occupations and salary thresholds

Below are all roles currently included on the immigration salary list, with their corresponding standard and lower salary rates.

Residential, day and domiciliary care managers (code 1232), UK-wide: standard rate £33,400; lower rate £25,000. Fishing boat masters (code 1212), Scotland only: standard rate £33,400; lower rate £25,800.

Chemical scientists in the nuclear industry (code 2111), Scotland only: standard rate £39,900; lower rate £31,300. Biological scientists (code 2112), UK-wide: standard rate £40,300; lower rate £30,700. Archaeologists (code 2115), UK-wide: standard rate £40,400; lower rate £28,000.

Graphic and multimedia designers (code 2142), UK-wide: standard rate £33,400; lower rate £26,200. Laboratory technicians with at least three years of on-the-job experience (code 3111), UK-wide: standard rate £33,400; lower rate £25,000.

Dispensing technicians (code 3212), UK-wide: standard rate £33,400; lower rate £25,000. Artists (code 3411), UK-wide: standard rate £38,200; lower rate £26,600. Skilled classical ballet and contemporary dancers at internationally recognised UK companies (code 3414), UK-wide: standard rate £33,400; lower rate £28,500.

Skilled orchestral musicians in leadership or principal positions with full members of the Association of British Orchestras (code 3415), UK-wide: standard rate £37,500; lower rate £30,100. Arts officers, producers and directors (code 3416), UK-wide: standard rate £38,100; lower rate £28,800.

Fishing industry workers (code 5119), UK-wide: standard rate £33,400; lower rate £25,000. High integrity pipe welders with at least three years of experience (code 5213), UK-wide: standard rate £34,900; lower rate £29,500.

Boat and ship builders and repairers (code 5235), Scotland only: standard rate £33,700; lower rate £29,600. Stonemasons (code 5312), UK-wide: standard rate £33,400; lower rate £28,500. Bricklayers (code 5313), UK-wide: standard rate £33,400; lower rate £25,000. Roofers, roof tilers and slaters (code 5314), UK-wide: standard rate £33,400; lower rate £25,000. Carpenters and joiners (code 5316), UK-wide: standard rate £33,400; lower rate £27,800. Retrofitters (code 5319), UK-wide: standard rate £33,400; lower rate £27,300.

Racing grooms, stallion handlers, stud grooms, stud hands, stud handlers and work riders (code 6129), UK-wide: standard rate £33,400; lower rate £25,000. Nursing auxiliaries and assistants (code 6131), UK-wide: standard and lower rate both £25,000.

Care workers and home carers (code 6135), UK-wide: standard rate £33,400; lower rate £25,000, with England-based roles requiring the sponsor to hold Care Quality Commission registration.

Senior care workers (code 6136), UK-wide: standard rate £33,400; lower rate £25,000, also requiring CQC registration for England-based positions. Deckhands on large fishing vessels of at least nine metres with at least three years of full-time experience (code 9119), UK-wide: standard rate £33,400; lower rate £25,000.

UK Home Office issues new visa rules for foreigners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK Home Office had introduced tougher visa regulations targeting foreign nationals living in Great Britain.

The Home Office announced that the changes are intended to tighten oversight of people on various visa categories and ensure that foreign nationals remain fully compliant with the terms of their stay.

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Source: YEN.com.gh