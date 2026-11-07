Argentina offers a two-year temporary residence permit to natives of 11 South American countries under its MERCOSUR nationality route, with extensions and multiple entries allowed

Eligible countries include Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Venezuela, while naturalised citizens of these countries qualify after holding the nationality for at least five years

Applications are made online through Argentina’s RaDEx platform, and holders can apply for permanent residence after two continuous years of temporary residence in the country

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Citizens of 11 South American countries can obtain a two-year temporary residence permit in Argentina under the country’s MERCOSUR nationality route.

Argentina offers a two-year temporary residence permit to citizens of 11 South American countries under its MERCOSUR route. Photo source: Mikaela McGee/DHS, Belén Montero/Pexels

Source: UGC

The permit is open to nationals of MERCOSUR member and associated states, according to Argentina’s National Migration Directorate.

MERCOSUR, the Southern Common Market, is a regional bloc whose members have agreed to ease the movement of their citizens across borders.

Holders can stay in Argentina for two years, with the option to extend and the right to make multiple entries and exits.

Argentina’s migration rules also allow MERCOSUR nationals to apply for permanent residence after two years of temporary residence.

YEN.com.gh looks at the full list of eligible countries, the requirements and how to apply.

Argentina’s 2-Year Residence Permit: Eligible Countries

Natives of the following 11 countries can apply for the permit:

Uruguay

Brazil

Paraguay

Bolivia

Chile

Peru

Ecuador

Colombia

Venezuela

Guyana

Suriname

Citizens who acquired the nationality of one of these countries, rather than being born there, can also qualify after holding it for five years.

Argentina’s consular guidance states that the visa issued under this category is valid for one year, while the authorised stay is two years.

Some reports have put the number of eligible countries at 12, but Argentina’s official list names 11.

Argentina residence permit requirements and RaDEx application

The permit falls under Article 23(l) of Argentina’s Migration Law No. 25,871, which covers temporary residence by nationality.

Applicants already in Argentina can apply online through the Remote Filing System (RaDEx) of the National Migration Directorate.

Requirements are set out in Disposition 1637/2022 and typically include a valid passport or national identity document, a criminal record certificate and proof of address in Argentina.

Migration fees apply, and applicants are advised to check the latest rates on Argentina’s official government website.

Those applying from abroad can obtain the visa through an Argentine consulate before travelling.

Permanent residence in Argentina for MERCOSUR nationals

After two continuous years of temporary residence, MERCOSUR nationals can apply for permanent residence in Argentina.

Nationals of countries outside the bloc must complete three years of temporary residence before they become eligible.

According to the City of Buenos Aires, non-MERCOSUR applicants must start the process between 60 days before and 30 days after their temporary residence expires.

Other routes to permanent residence include being the spouse or parent of an Argentine citizen. Applicants must also have no criminal record, according to official guidance.

New Zealand Updates Green List Residence Pathway

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh disclosed that New Zealand announced changes to its Green List residence pathway.

Under the changes, 17 occupations are set to lose their eligibility from 2027. The Green List gives skilled workers in selected occupations a pathway to residence in New Zealand.

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Source: YEN.com.gh