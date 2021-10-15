A Nigerian mother, Sheifat Onabanjo, has revealed that all her family members now have Canadian citizenship

Sharing photos of them, her children and husband could be seen dressed in matching clothes as they held flags

Among those who commented on her social media post were people who wished her family greater success

A Nigerian woman, Sherifat Onabanjo, has taken to LinkedIn to celebrate the blessing she and her family got as they became Canadian citizens.

In a post on Thursday, October 14, the woman thanked God for the feat. She attached many photos of her family waving the Canadian flag.

Many people celebrate with the family online. Photo source: LinkedIn/Sherifat Onabanjo

Beautiful family

Their choice of outfit also matched the flag. While the woman and her daughters were dressed in red, her husband and son wore black suits with a red tie.

She attached a link to a video that documents her migration from Nigeria to Canada. In the clip, she mentioned that she had to write IELTS.

Sherifat’s post partly read:

“It still feels surreal. Alhamdulillahi Robil Alamin. All praises, thanks and adoration to Almighty Allah.”

Many people took her comment section to congratulate her and her family. As at the time of writing this report, the post has got hundreds of comments with over 2,000 comments.

Mixed reactions

Fatima Abdu said:

"We remain Nigerian citizens and we are proud. Please stop posting as if you just made heaven."

Augochukwu Smart said:

"Congratulations to you guys, but as for me I think it's not matured enough for we black people to celebrate anything of such in the public circle, these are the criteria used in crucifying the black people by those people, don't think they love you."

Oluwabamise FALEYE said:

"Congratulations."

Moses Dabala Mumueh said:

"I remain a proud Nigeria, I can not be intimidated! You celebrate green card as if you made heaven.... Who has bewitched Africans? I pray we all receive sense. Note: - I am not against you earning Canadian citizenship oooo bikonuu."

Adebayo S. ODOFIN said:

"Congratulations to you and the entire family."

Another family became Canadian citizens

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the family of a Nigerian man, Tunji Johnson, got their citizenship in Canada. Sharing the news on his LinkedIn page, the man said "Glory be to God."

The man also shared a photo of his wife and daughter posing with their citizenship certificates against a backdrop of the Canadian flag.

Many Nigerians thronged his comment section to celebrate with him as some suggested that his family is in a better place.

