Breaking: Senator Iyorchia Ayu Emerges PDP Chairman As Party Gets New Officials

The Peoples Democratic Party concluded its elective national convention in the early hours of Sunday, October 31

Also, 20 others people were elected into various positions within the PDP National Working Committee

Hundreds of party delegates participated in the election of the new national officers at the Eagle Square in Abuja

Senator Iyorchia Ayu has emerged as the new national chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former president of the Senate who is a consensus candidate took over the leadership of the main opposition party alongside 20 others elected into various positions within the PDP National Working Committee.

Senator Iyorchia Ayu has emerges as PDP national chairman. Photo: Samuel Olubiyo

Source: UGC

Declaring him winner, chairman of the Convention Organising Committee, Ahmadu Fintiri who is also the governor of Adamawa state while announcing the results of the elections said:

“Very significantly is for me to have the privilege as the Chief Returning Officer of the 2021 PDP National Convention Election Chairman to announce and declare His Excellency, Senator (Dr) Iyorchia Ayu as duly elected and returned National Chairman of our great party."

Southwest stakeholders endorse Oyinlola, Ologunagba ahead of PDP national convention

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that stakeholders of the PDP from the southwest zone concluded negotiations on candidates to adopt as consensus options.

It was reported that a consultative meeting held in Lagos on Wednesday, October 27, by the stakeholders concluded on Oyinlola as the deputy national chairman (south) and Debo Ologunagba as the national publicity secretary of the party.

Sources privy to the meeting say the move is a last-ditch effort by the southwest PDP chieftains to secure a united front in the national convention to elect national officers.

Oyinlola's name was omitted from the consensus list of PDP

Oyinlola was technically knocked off the race for the position as his name was conspicuously missing in the consensus list that emerged at the ongoing national convention.

Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja is the sole name indicated for the post in the list-making him the preferred candidate for the post.

Also missing is the name of Hajia Inna Ciroma who had insisted on contesting the office of the national deputy chairman (north).

Umar Ilya Damagum has been selected by the party as he is the name appearing on the list for the position.

