AFRIMA 2021: Wizkid, Iba One Win Big, Kenyan Shanah Manjeru Makes History, Full List of Winners
- The 2021 edition of All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) went down in Lagos on Sunday, November 21
- Nigerian music star, Wizkid, won 3 out of his 4 nominations while Malian Iba One was the biggest winner of the night with 4 plaques
- Other Nigerian stars like Tems, Legendary Beatz, and Fireboy also won, with a 13-year-old Kenyan girl making history
The 2021 edition of the AFRIMA awards was held at Eko Hotels in Lagos, on Sunday, November 21, with big players in the continent's music industry gunning for the big plaque.
13-year-old Kenyan youngster, Shanah Manjeru, emerged as the youngest winner ever at the awards.
Nigerian superstar, Wizkid, won three awards out of the four nominations he got in this year’s AFRIMA.
Fans react after Wizkid bags 3 huge awards at AFRIMA
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Wizkid got Nigerians hailing him as he made them proud at the awards ceremony.
Wizkid beat both artists from his country and from other African nations to bag 3 award plaques during the show.
The Wizkid FC responded to his latest achievement and as expected, some of them threw shades at Davido.
But the biggest winner of the night was Malian Iba One, who won four awards.
Here is the full list of winners
Best African Female Artiste in Inspirational Music – Shanah Manjeru
African Male Artiste in Inspirational Music – Iba One
Best Artiste, Duo, or Group in African R & B Soul – Nikita Kering
Best Artist or Duo in African Dance or Choreography – Flavour, Diamond Platnumz, FallyIpupa
Best Female Artist in the Diaspora – Naomi Achu
Artiste, Duo, or Group in African Pop – Iba One
Best Group – Sauti Sol
Best Collaboration – Wizkid, Tems
Best African Rapper Lyricist – Elow’n
Best Female Artiste in Northern Africa – Manal Benchlikha
Best Male Artist in Northern Africa – Dizzy Dros
Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa – Eddy Kenzo
Best Female Artist Central Africa – Shan L
Best Female Artist in East Africa – Nikita Kering
Male Artist Central Africa – Fally Ipupa
Best Male Southern Africa – Blaq Diamond
Best Male Artiste Western Africa – Iba One
Best Song Of The Year – Wizkid, Tems
Best Producer Of The Year – Legendary Beatz
Best Duo African HipHop – Fireboy, Cheque
Best African Dj – Sinyorita
African Fan’s Favorite – Fireboy
AFRIMA Artist of the Year Award – Wizkid
Album of the Year – Iba One
Song Writer of the Year – Iba One
Best in African Rock – Rash Band
Afrima Legend Award - Kofi Olomide
Wizkid and Justin Beiber perform Essence Together
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Wizkid's single with Tems, Essence, became a global hit when they featured American superstar, Justin Bieber on its remix.
Bieber described the move as a privilege to be on the hit track of a song that has soared high in international music charts.
Riding on the success of Essence remix in Wizkid's Made in Lagos deluxe album, the duo have performed the song together on the same stage for the first time.
Wizkid and Bieber performed to a mammoth crowd during Jay Z's Made In America concert in the United States. Fans went wild when Bieber performed his verse on Essence before Wizzy came to join him on stage.
