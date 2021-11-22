The 2021 edition of All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) went down in Lagos on Sunday, November 21

Nigerian music star, Wizkid, won 3 out of his 4 nominations while Malian Iba One was the biggest winner of the night with 4 plaques

Other Nigerian stars like Tems, Legendary Beatz, and Fireboy also won, with a 13-year-old Kenyan girl making history

The 2021 edition of the AFRIMA awards was held at Eko Hotels in Lagos, on Sunday, November 21, with big players in the continent's music industry gunning for the big plaque.

13-year-old Kenyan youngster, Shanah Manjeru, emerged as the youngest winner ever at the awards.

AFRIMA 2021 winners list. Credit: @wizkidayo @iba.one @shanah.manjeru

Nigerian superstar, Wizkid, won three awards out of the four nominations he got in this year’s AFRIMA.

Wizkid beat both artists from his country and from other African nations to bag 3 award plaques during the show.

But the biggest winner of the night was Malian Iba One, who won four awards.

Here is the full list of winners

Best African Female Artiste in Inspirational Music – Shanah Manjeru

African Male Artiste in Inspirational Music – Iba One

Best Artiste, Duo, or Group in African R & B Soul – Nikita Kering

Best Artist or Duo in African Dance or Choreography – Flavour, Diamond Platnumz, FallyIpupa

Best Female Artist in the Diaspora – Naomi Achu

Artiste, Duo, or Group in African Pop – Iba One

Best Group – Sauti Sol

Best Collaboration – Wizkid, Tems

Best African Rapper Lyricist – Elow’n

Best Female Artiste in Northern Africa – Manal Benchlikha

Best Male Artist in Northern Africa – Dizzy Dros

Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa – Eddy Kenzo

Best Female Artist Central Africa – Shan L

Best Female Artist in East Africa – Nikita Kering

Male Artist Central Africa – Fally Ipupa

Best Male Southern Africa – Blaq Diamond

Best Male Artiste Western Africa – Iba One

Best Song Of The Year – Wizkid, Tems

Best Producer Of The Year – Legendary Beatz

Best Duo African HipHop – Fireboy, Cheque

Best African Dj – Sinyorita

African Fan’s Favorite – Fireboy

AFRIMA Artist of the Year Award – Wizkid

Album of the Year – Iba One

Song Writer of the Year – Iba One

Best in African Rock – Rash Band

Afrima Legend Award - Kofi Olomide

