Mother of Five Says She Takes All Her Kids to Birthday Parties: "You Get Us All"

A mother has said that anyone who invites one of her five kids to a birthday party gets to host all her children

Jeena Wilder said one invite translates to everyone in the family attending the party, as she is a believer in the whole family attending the event

Netizens were left with mixed reactions, with some saying she ought to let her kids form their own identity and friends without following each other

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A mother of five identified as Jeena Wilder has caused a social media debate after narrating that she takes all her kids to parties regardless of whether they were all invited.

Jeena Wilder, her husband, and their five kids. Photo: @jeenawilder.

Source: Instagram

Why she takes all kids to parties

The bold mother was reposing to a question on Instagram asking parents what they do when only one of their kids is invited to a specific party.

"If one of your children is invited to a birthday party does that mean all of your kids can go? ⁣I’m team the whole family goes! ⁣I know that not everyone feels that way so I always make sure I spend a little more on the birthday gift than the average person would, to make up for it," she said on Instagram.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Netizens' reactions

Her sentiments left people with mixed reactions, with some saying the whole family showing up when there was only one invite is not considerate to the host.

Here are some of the comments from the post:

@allthefs_ said:

"As someone who just recently had to pay hundreds of extra dollars because my son's birthday party had a per-child cost, I would have appreciated the parents ask at least first. Legit no one asked and showed up with siblings."

@girllovesglam commented:

"I would be so confused if my child invited one kid to their party and all of that kid’s siblings showed up."

@tracylandi430 said:

"No. I don’t think so. It’s a special time for “that child” to enjoy. It’s also a lesson to be learned. I don’t think that everyone should get a trophy either."

@shiplap_and_marble commented:

"Team whole family. I always RSVP if we are going and ask, but if we throw parties everyone is invited."

@nadineolia said:

"I’m team only who got invited though."

Woman throws daughter party worth KSh 7.8 million

Christina Muturi spent KSh 7.8 million on her daughter's first birthday party in the US.

The single mother of five invited Tanzanian superstar Harmonize to grace the event, and he dazzled fans with his music.

According to the lawyer, the huge amount of money went into paying for the artiste and his team's flight, security and food, and after-party nitty-gritty.

Source: Yen