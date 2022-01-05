Evangelist Gideon Akande, a former youth instructor of Deeper Life Bible Church, has accused the popular worship centre of being obsessed with popularity

Akande made this statement in an open letter dated Monday, December 27 that he addressed to the church's founder, Pastor W.F. Kumuyi

The media evangelist while calling on Kumuyi to go home and rest if he was tired, questioned the direction the pastor was leading the youths to

An ex-youth instructor of Deeper Life Bible Church, Gideon Akande, has slammed his former church and its founder, Pastor Kumuyi for "engaging Philistines to their altars" and being obsessed with popularity.

In a lengthy open letter addressed to Pastor Kumuyi he shared on Facebook on Monday, December 27, 2021 Akande expressed fear at the current happenings in Deeper Life Church.

He accused his former church of being obsessed with popularity Photo Credit: Gideon Akande. dclm

His outburst follows a viral soft copy flyer of a Deeper Life Church program that had no member of the church as a special guest, an act Akande thought wasn't usually the case in times past but is becoming a norm in modern days.

He told Kumuyi to take a rest if tired of leading the church

The media evangelist while frowning at the development, advised Kumuyi to go home and take a rest instead of destroying what he had built over the years.

In his words:

"Sir, Pastor Kumuyi, If you are tired, go home and rest but don't ruin what you have built for years because I am scared.

"This is how old RCCG that Rev Akindayomi built collapsed and new model of RCCG emerged. It started gradually by inviting strangers who come with strange spirits.

"I can't imagine the various strange spirits those youth will be imparted with in this program."

He slammed Kumuyi for wanting to please present day youths

While responding to comments that greeted his open letter, Akande revealed that most of the children born to parents who attend Deeper Life Church are not born again but merely born into the church.

He knocked Kumuyi for trying to pattern the church in a way that pleases present day youths.

"It seems Baba is ready to pamper and please the youth with everything now, even if it will include inviting "Christian" comedians to youth programs?

"Does Baba wants to finish the youth before he finishes his race?"

The open letter sparked debate on social media

Stella Uche said:

"For me I think change is allowed, but still believe that baba should allow younger pastors take over from him. Pastors with new and better ideas."

Olusegun Akinyemi thought:

"We have a duty to go on our bended knees and intercede for our beloved father W.F. kumuyi whom by the grace of God, God has use for us over the years.

"God will not allow his holy one to see corruption in Jesus name.

"If it remains a step for Daddy Kumuyi to backslide God will take him home.

"We are still running the race.

"As long as we are still breathing, we still have chances to retrace our steps back to God..."

Fasunle Oluwaseun Tijani remarked:

"But I think things can not be done the same way for years now, TV was a sin in deeper life before but see what they are doing on internet today, there must be change bro."

UO Mark stated:

"I particularly rejoice over the changes. I am surprised you hold a different view, sir. Let us follow in the direction that God is leading. It is the will of God that Christianity come under one love where discrimination is absent."

Kumuyi vows to return all tithes and offerings of members living in sin

Meanwhile, Nigeria's popular news site, Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Kumuyi had vowed to return all tithes and offerings of church members if he found out they were living in sin.

The statement was made at the church’s headquarters in Lagos while he was speaking with members of the commission.

He went ahead to say that those who use their resources to support the church and keep wallowing in sins are only making a wasteful gesture. Pastor Kumuyi said that God does not need the money of a sinner as he stressed the need for people to live a holy life.

Kumuyi said that if anyone knows the number of sinners present in his church and can determine how much they have given, he is ready to remove the money and give them back, adding the Almighty is not in need.

