A pretty Nigerian lady identified as Esosa Omolola Ogbebor stole the show at a restaurant as she showcased her dance skills

The talented lady showed off amazing moves as she danced with great energy while having heels on

Her breathtaking and infectious dance moves left Oyinbo users of the restaurant stunned that left their meals to steal glances at her

A pretty Nigerian was the centre of attention at a restaurant as she boldly danced energetically before the Oyinbo customers of the place.

The lady, Esosa Omolola Ogbebor, who happens to be a professional dancer gave sterling moves despite rocking heels as she vibed to a song by Falz, Bontle Smith and Sayfar titled Oga.

They couldn't help but watch her Photo Credit: (Screengrabs from video shared by @sosa_._)

Source: Instagram

She sure knew her onions

In a video capturing her performance she shared on Instagram, the lady showed great expertise as she switched to different dance moves effortlessly like she doesn't have heels on.

She did the popular Nigerian legwork dance moves in a thrilling fashion that left a particular male customer smiling.

White folks at the restaurant stopped their meals at intervals to catch a glimpse of the lady's infectious performance.

Internet users gush over her performance

@maxamos79 noted:

"My favorite is how peeps stay peepin her when she's dancing."

@iam_greatsteve observed:

"The fact that u can burst these moves in heels just blew my mind."

@ju_c_whats_up stated:

"It's the people in the back watching for me. I love it Black, Beautiful and Confident!!!!!"

@ifeoluwwaa wrote:

"It’s always the people at the background vibing to it as well for me."

@becomingriver thought:

"That mom is on beat with her baby going up & down! You killed it again! "

Source: YEN.com.gh