Global site navigation

Them Lose Focus: Pretty Lady in Heels Makes Oyinbos in Eatery Lose Focus with Hot Leg Moves in Video
Africa

Them Lose Focus: Pretty Lady in Heels Makes Oyinbos in Eatery Lose Focus with Hot Leg Moves in Video

by  Yen.com.gh Nathaniel Crabbe
  • A pretty Nigerian lady identified as Esosa Omolola Ogbebor stole the show at a restaurant as she showcased her dance skills
  • The talented lady showed off amazing moves as she danced with great energy while having heels on
  • Her breathtaking and infectious dance moves left Oyinbo users of the restaurant stunned that left their meals to steal glances at her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A pretty Nigerian was the centre of attention at a restaurant as she boldly danced energetically before the Oyinbo customers of the place.

The lady, Esosa Omolola Ogbebor, who happens to be a professional dancer gave sterling moves despite rocking heels as she vibed to a song by Falz, Bontle Smith and Sayfar titled Oga.

They forgot themselves: Oyinbos lose focus as Nigerian lady in heels scatters restaurant with hot dance moves in video
They couldn't help but watch her Photo Credit: (Screengrabs from video shared by @sosa_._)
Source: Instagram

She sure knew her onions

In a video capturing her performance she shared on Instagram, the lady showed great expertise as she switched to different dance moves effortlessly like she doesn't have heels on.

Read also

I wan marry her: Female graduate makes colleagues lose focus with her hot legwork, video causes stir

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

She did the popular Nigerian legwork dance moves in a thrilling fashion that left a particular male customer smiling.

White folks at the restaurant stopped their meals at intervals to catch a glimpse of the lady's infectious performance.

Internet users gush over her performance

@maxamos79 noted:

"My favorite is how peeps stay peepin her when she's dancing."

@iam_greatsteve observed:

"The fact that u can burst these moves in heels just blew my mind."

@ju_c_whats_up stated:

"It's the people in the back watching for me. I love it Black, Beautiful and Confident!!!!!"

@ifeoluwwaa wrote:

"It’s always the people at the background vibing to it as well for me."

@becomingriver thought:

"That mom is on beat with her baby going up & down! You killed it again! "

Female graduate steals show with her hot legwork

Read also

Video of little girl jamming & displaying serious 'adult moves' to Shatta Wale's songs surfaces online

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a female graduate had made her colleagues lose focus with her great leg dance moves

In the short video shared by @yabaleftonline on Instagram, the excited lady with spectacles on and while in her signing out shirt started off with leg moves in rhythm with a song in the background.

She switched things up with intensified dancing and added a style to her legwork.

The female graduate incorporated a one hand move as she switched between different popular dance styles including doing the focus dance.

Graduating students around where she was dancing shifted their attention to catch a glimpse of the hot stepper doing her thing. Along the line, a female had to help hold her bag to allow the lady dance freely.

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Source: YEN.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel