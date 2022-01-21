An emerging video of a popular gospel singer being sprayed money by a herbalist at an event has stirred mixed reactions on social media

In the viral video, the singer carried on his performance on stage as the herbalist filled the whole area he stood with wads of cash

While many people found nothing wrong with the development, it, however, didn't sit well with some persons

Nigerians have reacted to a viral video of a herbalist spraying cash on a popular gospel singer Gozie Okeke.

While the location of the event or nature of the occasion is unknown, the singer was spotted in the video on the same stage with the herbalist identified as Akwa Akuko.

The man was unperturbed while the herbalist rained him money Photo Credit: @princegozie_okeke, @instablog9ja

The singer could be seen performing one of his songs as the herbalist made it rain cash where he stood.

Is it a new trend?

A social media user who shared the video wondered if it is going to become a trend where herbalists invite gospel musicians to perform at events.

He wrote:

"Ndi Dibia (Native doctors) now invites Gospel Singers 4 show.

"Akwa Akuko na Oba and Prince Gozie Okeke, d case study.

"OKWU EGO 2022."

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@realchychy2 said:

"At least he is praising the name of the lord and who knows the invitees or even the herbalists might receive christ as the songs continues thats if the gospel musician ministers in spirit and truth."

@pmp1759 remarked:

"Being a Gospel singer doesn't really make him a Christian. he only discover his own way of Hustle."

@eloka_eloka_ commented:

"I used to enjoy this guy's music when I was a kid!! Gozie okeke and Njideka... are they still married sef????"

@wendypeterschere opined:

"And some of you forget that most things your pastor does in the name of deliverance, it’s gotten from traditional knowledge."

@_fifehanmioluwa wrote:

"Shey herbalist no be human being ni?? Thought we said 1 Nigeria and no religion fight again?? We are 1 and we worship one God! Make una Zukuanike."

Herbalist says there is nothing like money ritual

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Nigerian herbalist had given reasons why there is nothing like money ritual.

In an interview with Legit TV, the man said that out of curiosity, he has been to churches to know the bible, revealing he understands everything in the holy book.

The man said Ifa practice is a lifelong thing, noting that a module of it could have up to 16,000 verses.

He stated that what the soap does is to make the person’s spirit in tune with the universe such that they are positioned at places to meet people that would bring opportunities to them.

Source: YEN.com.gh