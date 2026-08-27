Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has blessed Prophet Roja during an encounter with the Ghanaian community in Maryland this week

The moment came as part of his packed schedule during a two-week working visit to the United States, tied to Millennium Excellence Week

He also delivered a distinguished lecture at Howard University, focused on African unity, governance, and cultural preservation

The Ruler of the Ashanti Kingdom, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has blessed Prophet Roja during an encounter with the Ghanaian community in Maryland, United States.

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II blesses Prophet Roja during an encounter with the Ghanaian community in Maryland. Image credit: Manhyia Palace.

Source: UGC

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is in the United States on a packed two-week working visit that has included family reunions, formal engagements, and cultural gatherings across the country.

His trip is tied to Millennium Excellence Week America 2026, organised by the Millennium Excellence Foundation, and culminates in the Akwasidae Kese Grand Durbar at Bowie State University in Maryland on August 30.

Since arriving, he has reunited with his wife, Lady Julia Osei Tutu, and their children at a private residence, delivered a royal address at Howard University in Washington, D.C., and taken part in a series of cultural and business-focused events across the capital.

His itinerary has also included stops such as the Africa Business and Investment Summit at MGM National Harbour and the Millennium Excellence Awards Gala Dinner.

Otumfuo blesses Prophet Roja in Maryland

Otumfuo has now met with members of the Ghanaian community at his private residence in Maryland on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

The delegation included representatives of the Asafo, Aful Nkwanta, Amakom, and Worawora communities based in Maryland, alongside Pastor Adonteng Boateng and Prophet Roja.

The group formally welcomed Otumfuo to the United States and sought his blessings ahead of both Millennium Excellence Week and the upcoming Akwasidae Festival.

Otumfuo, in turn, expressed appreciation for the warm reception, commending the community for its unity and its efforts to preserve Ghanaian culture and tradition while living abroad.

In a picture shared by Manhyia Palace, Prophet Roja is seen kneeling before the Asantehene, who gently rests his hand on Roja's head in a traditional gesture of blessing, surrounded by seated dignitaries and guests gathered on the palace grounds.

Prophet Roja, real name Samuel Henry, also known as De-Lighter Roja, is a Ghanaian clergyman who rose to prominence after accurately predicting the death of former Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah, who died in a helicopter crash shortly after the prophecy.

Since then, he has become known for a string of bold and often controversial predictions, including warnings about floods, doom prophecies for Ghana, and a 2025 prediction about the Mampongtenghene that led the chief to sue him.

The X photo capturing Otumfuo's blessing of Prophet Roja during the encounter is below.

Otumfuo delivers lecture at Howard University

Otumfuo also delivered a distinguished lecture at Howard University in Washington, D.C., centred on themes of governance, cultural preservation, and traditional leadership, with particular focus on the enduring relationship between Ghana and the global African diaspora.

The engagement, sponsored by the Millennium Excellence Foundation, was designed to create a platform for exchange between the Asantehene and the Howard community, bringing together scholarship, culture, and discussions on the advancement of people of African descent.

His two children, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Osei Tutu and Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, also appeared alongside him during the visit, drawing warm reactions online after footage of them at the university went viral.

Howard University, founded in 1867, remains the top-ranked historically Black college or university in the US and the only HBCU with an R1 research designation.

Otumfuo's grand US convoy sparks buzz online

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Otumfuo's public outing and convoy in the US caught widespread attention online, with footage of his motorcade moving through the streets drawing significant interest from Ghanaians.

The visible scale of the security presence accompanying him surprised many social media users unaccustomed to seeing such displays outside Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh