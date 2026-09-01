Former APC presidential aspirant Adamu Garba formally announced his withdrawal from active politics in a statement on Tuesday

Garba cited the demands of leading IPI Group Limited as the reason for stepping back after nine years of political involvement

The technology entrepreneur said his AI-focused enterprise requires a level of personal commitment that cannot be combined with political participation

Former All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant Adamu Garba has announced his withdrawal from active politics, saying the responsibilities of running his technology company make it impossible to sustain meaningful political engagement.

Garba announced on Tuesday through a statement posted on his X handle, describing the decision as the outcome of "careful reflection" and stating that he would channel his energy exclusively into his roles at IPI Group Limited.

Former All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant Adamu Garba announces his withdrawal from active politics. Credit: Adamu Garba

Source: Facebook

In the statement, Garba said his position as Executive Chairman of IPI Group Limited and Chief Platform Architect of the Group and all its subsidiaries demands a standard of commitment that cannot be shared with active political life.

"In all honesty, they cannot be carried alongside heavy political participation without one or the other suffering. I have therefore chosen to give my full and exclusive attention to the development of our AI-First enterprise, and to the work of strengthening our community and our society through technology, for the greater good of all, and for the benefit of the future of our country and our continent," he said.

He described the nature of his corporate work as requiring "sustained personal attention, technical depth and a presence that cannot be delegated."

PM News reported that Garba also acknowledged those who supported his political journey over the years, describing the past nine years as a formative period.

"I am deeply grateful for the interest, the invitations and the collective support I have received throughout my political journey over the past nine years. That season shaped me, and I do not take lightly the confidence that was placed in me," he added.

A Political Career That Began in 2019

Garba first emerged as a prominent young voice within the APC when he declared his intention to contest the 2019 presidential election, anchoring his campaign on structural reforms, youth inclusion and national integration.

He returned for the 2023 cycle, seeking the party's presidential ticket, before withdrawing in 2022.

His exit at that point was driven largely by objection to the N100 million cost of the APC's expression-of-interest and nomination forms, which he argued would effectively exclude younger and less wealthy aspirants from the political process.

His campaign had by then received approximately N83.2 million in donations, which he said would be refunded to contributors.

Despite that withdrawal, Garba maintained a public association with the APC in the years that followed.

His latest announcement, however, draws a clearer line, signalling a deliberate decision to step away from political activities altogether as he moves to consolidate the growth of his AI-focused business.

APC orders fresh election across 8 constituencies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) announced a schedule of primary elections covering eight constituencies spread across five Nigerian states, following a decision by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reinstate suppressed legislative seats previously.

The APC national secretariat released the timetable as part of preparations for both INEC-restored constituencies and several legislative by-elections lined up for 2026.

INEC's reinstatement of four State House of Assembly constituencies in Delta and Kogi states prompted the APC to direct its state chapters to begin internal electoral preparations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh