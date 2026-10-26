Hong Kong's Immigration Department launched the Immigration Facilitation Scheme for Invited Persons on 18 March 2025

The scheme covers nationals from 22 countries across Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and the Gulf Cooperation Council

The rollout follows a phased timeline, with Central Asian and Gulf citizens gaining access from October 2026

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Hong Kong has rolled out a new immigration programme offering streamlined entry procedures to citizens of 22 selected countries, marking a strategic effort to deepen connections with key regions across Asia and the Middle East.

Hong Kong mentions the nationalities qualified for immigration facilitation. Photo source: Cheng Xin

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The Hong Kong Immigration Department officially introduced the Immigration Facilitation Scheme for Invited Persons on 18 March 2025.

The initiative aims to make immigration procedures more convenient for qualifying visitors entering the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), drawing in nationals from Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and the Gulf.

Hong Kong: Which 22 countries are included

All 11 ASEAN member states are part of the scheme:

Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Timor-Leste.

Five Central Asian nations are also covered: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Rounding out the list are the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Phased rollout timeline for travellers

The scheme does not apply to all 22 nationalities simultaneously. Citizens of Southeast Asian countries have been able to take advantage of the facilitation arrangements since the scheme launched in March 2025, with Timor-Leste joining from 26 October 2025.

Nationals from Central Asia and the Gulf region, however, will need to wait until 1 October 2026 before the new procedures come into effect for them.

The Hong Kong Immigration Department described the benefits broadly as providing "more convenient immigration arrangements" for invited persons from the listed countries, without publishing a detailed breakdown of the specific procedural changes involved. Further information is available directly on the department's official website.

Hong Kong announces 13 countries for holiday visa

YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about Hong Kong’s Working Holiday Scheme, including its 13 eligible countries, annual quotas and application requirements.

No African country is included, leaving nationals across the continent without a route to take part. The contrast is striking: passport holders from seven African countries can enter Hong Kong visa-free for stays of up to 90 days.

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Source: YEN.com.gh