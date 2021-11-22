A talented man named Marek Cyran built an upside-down house in Niagara Falls, United States to the surprise of many people

Marek had first proposed the house style after sighting a similar work of architecture when he visited Poland but he was mocked

Today, his upside-down house is not only the toast of the community but now attracts tourists all around in their numbers

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In an outrageous stray away from the norm that has existed for centuries, a man took it upon himself to erect a house that would be upside down.

Marek Cyran got the idea for an upside-down house after seeing one in Poland while on vacation and proposed it to people in his community.

Everything inside is upturned Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Upside Down House on YouTube

Source: UGC

YEN.com.gh gathered that Marek's idea was mocked by the people but he would not be discouraged.

In the year 2012, Marek successfully built an upside-down house in Niagara Falls, USA.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Everything in the house is upturned

A YouTube Video by Kool Buildings showed the interior of the building that would have been before now considered a figment of one's imagination.

The one-storey building has its roof lapping on the floor and the other end facing the sky.

On the inside, the kitchen, dining table, bedroom and other areas in a normally positioned apartment are erected in upturned positions. Even a decorative plant can be seen upside down.

It is home to tourists

Marek's daring work of architecture has somewhat facelifted the community as it has become a tourist destination.

Niagara Falls Hotels reports that the house admits tourists for a fee tagged admission fee.

Due to its upside-down nature, one could get disoriented as it might give a weird feeling when inside it.

Man turns old aeroplane into house

Meanwhile,YEN.com.gh previously reported that a man had converted an old Boeing aeroplane into a house.

The US man identified as Bruce Campbell acquired a 1969 Boeing aeroplane in the year 1999 at a price of $100, 000 (N41 million).

The old man who owns the aeroplane house believes all old planes should be made into homes to prevent them from being wasted. In his words:

"Shedding a beautiful and scintillating jetliner is a tragedy in waste, and a profound waste of human imagination."

Source: Yen.com.gh