A video of a dancing little girl is doing the rounds on social media and users are loving it so much

The cute post was posted by 2cocuk.teroru1 on Instagram and shows the adorable toddler in the zone

Mzansi has shown love on the entertaining clip which has over 22.4K likes and positive comments

An adorable video of a dancing toddler shared on social media recently has peeps entertained and in awe.

A video of girl dancing to the beat was shared on social media. Image: @2cocuk.teroru1/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The little girl can be seen moving effortlessly to the pop music beat. There is no denying that this little one was born with rhythm and it the cutest thing to see.

Saffas love family, dance and music content and this video has it all. The toddler has already won over adoring fans at her young age as the post has over 22.4K likes on Instagram.

Check out online users’ sweet comments on the post:

drick_vision88 said:

“She's feeling it!”

wandasigmon15 said:

“She is in the zone.”

mahbub_adedayo commented:

“She is cute.”

bubbagirl123 wrote:

“She was really feeling that music!!”

k.a.raines replied:

“It’s the little things.”

yioli_k said:

“She is lovely.”

Gumamelamm wrote:

“Cute, nice moves!”

Source: YEN.com.gh