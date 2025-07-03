A video showing a female UPSA student being dragged off campus for allegedly violating the dress code has sparked outrage

The university reaffirmed its dress code policy and announced stricter disciplinary measures to be enforced from July 1, 2025

Many netizens criticised the university's handling of the situation, with some questioning why clothing was such a major issue

A trending video showing a female student being forcibly removed from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) campus over a dress code violation has sparked outrage, with many questioning the university's priorities.

Social media reacts to the UPSA’s strict dress code enforcement after students are reportedly removed from lectures. Photo credit: whyitistrending (X)

Source: Twitter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a video that circulated on social media showing a female student being dragged off the university's premises for allegedly violating the dress code.

This came after a memorandum issued by the Office of the Dean of Student Affairs, which expressed concern about students' attire on campus, particularly during lectures.

The memorandum clarified that the university's dress code policy remains unchanged and announced that new disciplinary measures would be introduced to ensure enforcement starting July 1, 2025.

Fast forward to July 3, 2025, and UPSA management has faced criticism for its strict approach to handling cases of indecent dressing among students.

The viral video sparked widespread controversy, with many netizens condemning the university for allowing a man to embarrass and physically remove a female student in an attempt to enforce the policy.

Netizens call out UPSA's policy enforcement

Some netizens criticised the university for focusing on dress codes instead of prioritising its core educational responsibilities.

During an interview, a student was asked for his thoughts on the incident involving the female student being removed from campus.

Netizens react to the UPSA's dress code controversy, which is trending on social media. Photo credit: upsa.gh

Source: Getty Images

The student stated that the supposed lecturer who dragged the student out was in the wrong.

He suggested that the lecturer should have approached the lady politely, spoken to her calmly, and addressed the issue of her dress in a more respectful manner.

However, the student clarified that, although he didn’t know the full details of the situation, he wasn’t against the school's stance on indecent dressing.

Reactions to criticism of UPSA's dress code

Another netizen, identified as Mr_Ceyram, cautioned students about disregarding the school's code of ethics.

He said:

"If you missed matriculation or didn’t read the handbook, then you will have a problem with the dressing at UPSA."

He also shared the section of the school's handbook that outlined the dress code policy.

On the other hand, a netizen, @iamCharles, criticised the university over its 'misplaced priorities'.

"UPSA can sack students from class but cannot assure proper security on campus. Shame on you, UPSA."

In addition to these comments, some users found humour in the videos, with some jokingly referring to UPSA as a 'glorified secondary school'.

UPSA student responds to dress code incident

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that several UPSA students were removed from lectures for violating the institution's strict dress code policy.

A female student spoke about being dismissed for wearing leather slippers, stating that she knew the rules but had not expected to be penalised.

She also expressed frustration over nearly missing an important Interim Assessment (IA) due to the incident, sparking mixed reactions online.

