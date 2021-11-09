Travis Scott to Cover Funeral Costs for Fans Who Died During His Concert

Rapper Travis Scott's representatives informed the public the artist will cater for the funeral costs for fans who died during his concert

In an earlier statement, Scott noted that he was devastated by what took place at the festival, which he founded in 2018

The deceased were killed when concertgoers began pushing toward the front of the crowd

Rapper Travis Scott has confirmed to the world that he will pay for the funeral expenses for eight fans who were killed following a crowd surge during his performance at the Astroworld music festival in Houston.

Crowd surge

This, the artist who is facing multiple lawsuits from injured concertgoers who claimed he did not do enough to prevent the chaos said in an official statement shared on social media.

Through the statement, Scott's representatives said the star is working with law enforcement to identify and connect with the deceased families.

According to Scott's reps, the latest move is the first of many steps he is planning to take as a part of his personal vow to assist those affected throughout their grieving and recovery process.

YEN.com.gh understands eight people lost their lives with more than 300 injured during Scott's set during the concert held on Friday, November 5.

Media reports indicated that most of the fans who died ranged from 14 to 27 years.

Public apology

Authorities confirmed that the deceased were killed when concertgoers began pushing toward the front of the crowd.

Following the accident, the musician took to social media on Saturday, November 6, and noted that he was absolutely devastated by what took place at the festival, which he founded in 2018.

Scott faced harsh criticism from victims' family members, who insisted he did not do enough to protect attendees.

Houston authorities are investigating the incident.

Packed up concert

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the deceased were squeezed with no means of escape at the sold-out event.

The concert that attracted 50,000 fans saw the crowd at the back surge forwards, compressing the people at the front.

Footage from the concert showed the rapper and music producer paused his performance on seeing an ambulance moving through the densely packed crowd.

