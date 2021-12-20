Jennifer Lopez Denies Being Mad at Ben Affleck Following His Comments on Ex-wife

Jennifer Lopez denied being angry at lover Ben Affleck following his interview where he was accused of criticising his ex-wife

The singer noted the rumours were simply not true and affirmed her respect for the actor

Ben Affleck had also responded to the backlash, noting it hurt his feelings because it was not intended that way

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Renowned singer Jennifer Lopez has denied earlier reports regarding her feelings towards her lover.

Jennifer Lopez says she respects her man. Photo: jlo.

Source: Instagram

Reports had recently indicated that Lopez was mad at Ben for comments made during an interview where he appeared to blame ex-wife Jennifer Garner for his past deeds.

According to People, the legendary star squashed the story as "simply not true", adding that it was not how she felt about the actor.

The 52-year-old also affirmed she could not have more respect for Ben, a father, co-parent and a person.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Ben Affleck reacts to uproar

Page Six reports that Ben also responded to the comments about his past drinking habit during a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

Ben felt that people captured part of the interview to make him look bad because they had talked a lot about family, divorce and alcoholism, only to see a part of it trending.

He said it made him look like the worst and most insensitive person, adding that it was not true and the opposite was true.

The actor added that he would never want his kids to say a bad word about their mum. Ben and Garner share thee kids.

Ben Affleck's interview

In the said interview on The Howard Stern Show, the Justice League actor disclosed intimate details about his previous marriage.

He was accused of insinuating that his marriage to Garner was suffocating him, and he was forced to drink to survive the days because he felt trapped and could not leave.

He said:

“Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped,” the star said. “I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was drank a bottle of Scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”

An earlier source claimed Lopez was also getting to know Garner and her kids, and Ben's revelations may have strained the two relationships.

Source: Yen