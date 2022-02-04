US-born Ghanaian professor Dr Isaac Addae has published his first-ever book titled Black Boy Fly

Black Boy Fly: Embracing My Ancestry, Blackness, and Purpose in the African Diaspora aims to empower Black males

The book, published in Fall 2021, provides Black men with nuggets to overcome obstacles and fly towards greatness

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

US-born Ghanaian professor, Dr Isaac Addae, has released his debut book titled Black Boy Fly: Embracing My Ancestry, Blackness, and Purpose in the African Diaspora.

He self-published his first book in Fall 2021 to equip Black men with nuggets needed to overcome impediments and birth the potential in them.

''Black Boy fly was written for everyone with a dream larger than life itself,'' said Dr Addae in a statement on his website, as he shed light on his journey and challenges as a first-generation Ghanaian-American.

Ghanaian Dr Isaac Addae Releases His Debut Book Titled Black Boy Fly to Empower Black Males. Photo credit: Dr Isaac Addae/WhatsApp

Source: UGC

Reflecting on his journey

''Throughout my life, I dreamt of taking flight toward my dreams, yet faced many obstacles and challenges that kept me on the ground.''

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

''I want everyone that reads this book to know one thing, you were born to fly! Life is truly a journey, and with every battle you fight, you gain the strength you’ll need to soar amongst the stars,'' he said.

A need to empower Black males

Dr Addae told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview that he felt the need to share his experience with other Black men coming of age in post-racial America.

''My story is unique given my bi-cultural perspective and experiences.''

With experience in finding his way through hard times, life has prepared him for the task.

''I was once a Black boy, and now I am a grown Black man. I have vivid memories of my journey as a young Black boy in America,'' says Dr Addae.

About the author

Born to Ghanaian parents in the United States of America, Isaac Addae earned his first degree in Electrical Engineering and a postgraduate degree in Systems Engineering from Tennessee State University.

In furtherance of his education, he bagged a PhD in Business Administration from the Morgan State University Earl G. Graves School of Business and Management.

The award-winning educator, speaker, and strategist serves as the Chief Strategy Officer of Pivot Technology School, a coding academy, and as Managing Partner at HBCU Impact Capital, an emerging VC fund.

Dr Addae spent seven years as an Assistant Professor of Business Administration in the College of Business at Tennessee State University (TSU), teaching courses in business strategy, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

He has eight years of experience in technology consulting and systems development across the automotive, defense, and information technology industries, including BM, Booz Allen Hamilton, CACI, Ford, and Raytheon.

Dr Addae is currently a board member of Corner To Corner, Knowledge Bank, and the Nashville Metro Health and Educational Facilities board. He is also a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Ghanaian Student-Athlete Releases His 3rd Book

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a former Scripps Bee participant, Adom Appiah, has released his third book titled Kids can Change the World – Young Readers’ Edition.

The 15-year-old Ghanaian student-athlete’s book aims at motivating other people of his age and children to write. According to Blacknews.com, the book has already been accepted by the United Stated Library of Congress.

The Ghanaian teen first released his kids’ book titled Kids can Change the World in 2017 while his second, titled Bouncing Back from Failure, came into public space in July 2018. Adom’s first book, Kids Can Change the World, was published in June 2017 while his second was released in July of 2018.

Source: YEN.com.gh