A young man with the LinkedIn name Faisal Ibrahim Cisse-AMABE has earned his Master of Science in International Business

He bagged the degree from the University of Ghana and uploaded pictures from his graduation on LinkedIn

Many have celebrated his achievement and urged him to pursue his quest to use his education to reduce poverty in Africa

Education is one of the proven means to making a positive impact on society. Faisal Ibrahim Cisse-AMABE is on track after bagging his master's.

Ibrahim Cisse-AMABE, manager at the office of the chief executive at the National Petroleum Authority, graduated with a Master of Science in International Business from the University of Ghana.

In a LinkedIn account, Ibrahim Cisse-AMABE disclosed that he's burdened with a quest to reduce poverty in Africa through Intra African trade.

A desire to reduce poverty in Africa

''For me, the potentials of our continent are still untapped. Traveling across the continent, I have seen products and services that can be traded amongst our nations but we have been overwhelmed by the age-old challenges.

''It is for this reason that I am optimistic about the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement. It is a bold attempt at changing the narratives about trading amongst ourselves.

Why to earned his master's

According to Ibrahim Cisse-AMABE, he took the postgraduate course to appreciate the intricacies of doing business or trade globally.

Ibrahim Cisse-AMABE, who has a legal background, established that it was not enough. ''I am happy about this achievement.''

After earning his Master of Science in International Business, he posed for pictures in his graduation regalia. He uploaded the photos along with his post on LinkedIn.

Many people who have seen his account celebrated his achievement with congratulatory messages. Some urged him to pursue his quest to help reduce poverty in Africa.

Frank Bediako said:

''Congratulations, my brother.''

Emmanuel Edem Smith commented:

''Amazing. Congrats, my Chairman.

Stephen Apolima said:

''Congrats Faisal! You have a great ambition there, but the challenges you talk of as "age-old challenges" is deepening. Protectionism and the elitist dilemma made worse by multinational corporations are huge blockages for Africans to realise the true potential of intracontinental trade.

''Nigeria will seek to protect its indigenous industry by restricting the import of certain commodities. Sadly, because of the elitist problem in Ghana, we have allowed the influx of products and services into Ghana that can be provided locally. Almost every consumer product is imported into Ghana to the detriment of the local companies producing the same products.''

Guy Simpson added:

''Many congratulations, guy.''

