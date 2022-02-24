Kanye West was all smiles when he sang karaoke with other superstars at Floyd Mayweather's birthday party at Gold Rush on Wednesday night

The video of the legendary boxing legend, Kanye and Antonio Brown belting out a tune during the party was shared on social media by The Shade Room

Social media users shared that they're also happy to see their fave all smiles especially because he's going through a much-publicised divorce with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West partied up a storm with Floyd Mayweather and other superstars on Wednesday night, 23 February. The US rapper was spotted belting out a tune with the legendary boxing champion and celebs such as Antonio Brown.

Kanye West and Antonio Brown sang karaoke at Floyd Mayweather’s birthday party. Image: @photosofkanye, @floydmayweather

The Çan't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker sang karaoke with other wealthy A-listers at Floyd's birthday party held at Gold Rush. He did not seem worried about his nasty divorce with Kim Kardashian.

He was all smiles in a clip that was shared on Instagram by The Shade Room. The outlet captioned the video:

"#PressPlay: Looks like #KanyeWest, #FloydMayweather, and #AntonioBrown are all smiles singing karaoke at Floyd’s birthday party. #Roommates what’s your go to karaoke song?"

Social media users shared that they're happy to see their fave smiling at Floyd Mayweather's party despite going through the most because of his divorce.

davinalikedivine said:

"I love seeing Kanye so happy."

dorecia.yjb wrote:

"I love to see Kanye smile."

amebonymarie1908 commented:

"Ye!!! Boy boy happy!"

astyfoodie7 said:

"Kanye got his black friends back."

_nookiiee__ wrote:

"Kanye's smile really makes me happy."

theyadoreneka commented:

"Kanye seems so much happier since he came back to the black side."

glamorousasmr added:

"Love seeing black men happy especially the ones people say are ignorant and crazy."

Kanye West's celeb friends still support him, parties with Drake and Travis Scott

In related news, YEN.com.gh reported that Kanye West still has the support of other superstars who are close to his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The US rapper threw a huge listening party in Los Angeles and many A-listers came out to give him full support.

The award-winning artist is preparing to drop his upcoming album, Donda 2, while also involved in a nasty divorce with Kim K. Kanye put all his private matters aside for a moment and put focus on his forthcoming project.

The wealthy rapper partied up a storm with stars such as Travis Scott, who is Kylie Jenner's baby dad. The likes of Drake, French Montana and Offset also reportedly rolled up to support their boy, Ye. Kim K's clone Chaney Jones also pulled up to the party.

