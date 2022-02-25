Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire have hilariously recreated the Spider-Man meme that is popular on social media

The action movie stars sent their fans into a frenzy when the funny snap of the three of them rocking Spidey suits and pointing fingers at each other dropped online

The Hollywood superstars' fans took to The Shade Room's comment section to share who slayed the role of Spider-Man between the three talented actors

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire sent their fans into a frenzy when they recreated the viral Spider-Man meme.

Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire recreated the popular Spiderman meme. Image: @tomholland2013, @andrew_garfield._official

Source: Instagram

The three Hollywood superstars, who are rocking matching Spider-Man suits, are pointing at each other in the snap of the three of them doing rounds online.

The Shade Room took to Instagram to post the recreated meme by the three action movie stars. Tom, Andrew and Tobey have all played the character of Spider-Man in different instalments of the superhero film. The outlet captioned its post:

"#TSRCutTheFoolery: Wayment!! Not #TomHolland, #AndrewGarfield and #TobeyMaguire recreating the famous #Spiderman meme!!!"

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Peeps took to the publication's comment section on the photo-sharing platform to share their thoughts on the pic.

pncjr_ said:

"We all know who the real Spiderman is. Tobey undefeated."

detail_by_mo wrote:

"Tobey was the best!"

laurasdream088_ commented:

"Tobey is so fine and will always be my fave spidey."

mike_dafool said:

"It’s about time that they did this."

tqh commented:

"Tom did it the best!"

tierrasp_ said:

"Awwww, I miss Tobey Maguire as Spiderman."

amariaa16 wrote:

"Tobey should’ve been in the middle. The real Spider-Man!"

tuhrisuh added:

"Should’ve done it in the movie."

Kanye West sings karaoke at Floyd Mayweather's birthday party

In other entertainment news, YEN.com.gh reported that Kanye West partied up a storm with Floyd Mayweather and other superstars on Wednesday night, 23 February. The US rapper was spotted belting out a tune with the legendary boxing champion and celebs such as Antonio Brown.

The Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker sang karaoke with other wealthy A-listers at Floyd's birthday party held at Gold Rush. He did not seem worried about his nasty divorce with Kim Kardashian.

He was all smiles in a clip that was shared on Instagram by The Shade Room. The outlet captioned the video:

"#PressPlay: Looks like #KanyeWest, #FloydMayweather, and #AntonioBrown are all smiles singing karaoke at Floyd’s birthday party. #Roommates what’s your go to karaoke song?"

Social media users shared that they're happy to see their fave smiling despite going through the most because of his divorce.

Source: YEN.com.gh