Visuals of a massive Burmese python seized in Florida in the United States of America have sparked comments on social media

The reptile, which is the most massive Burmese python yet found in the state, was captured in December 2021

Debbie DeWitt, who reacted with other netizens said, ''keep up the good work. Keep killing those snakes. Not cool killing the deers''

Exclusive visuals of the massive Burmese python ever captured in Florida in the United States of America have stirred reactions on social media.

The Conservancy of Southwest Florida, an environmental advocacy organisation working to remove the snakes from the wild, found the reptile in December 2021.

Per Cnet, Florida has a python problem because the invasive Burmese pythons love the climate and conditions in the state.

On Wednesday, the organisation announced that its wildlife biologists had captured the most massive Burmese python yet found in Florida.

The female, found in December 2021, measured almost 18 feet (5.5 meters) long and tipped the scales at 215 pounds (97 kilograms).

The visuals of the python, including photos and video, have gained reactions from netizens on social media, with one person thanking the biologists for a good job.

Watch the video and read some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh under the photos on Facebook below:

Social media comments

Debbie DeWitt said:

''Keep up the good work. Keep killing those snakes. Not cool killing the deers.''

Mari Zapata replied:

''I understand why it needs to be euthanised and the eggs destroyed. But still, I feel bad for the poor snake, and the deer too.''

Kathy Beville said:

''So glad it was taken out of the Everglades.''

Anthony Hopper commented:

''Could of at least kept her alive in a containment, zoo setting, as an attraction, great wat to raise revenue. Not too bright!''

Michael Dougherty said:

''Can you say invasive species.''

Paul Lassonde replied:

''Michael Dougherty dangerous invasive species upsetting the balance of Florida's nature.''

