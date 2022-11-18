African-American, Summer Lee, has become the first Black woman elected to Congress in Pennsylvania

African-American and Progressive Democrat, Summer Lee, has become the first Black woman elected to Congress in Pennsylvania.

She made history after defeating Republican Mike Doyle in the recent US midterm elections, a feat that followed her 2019 milestone as the first Black woman elected to the state house in Harrisburg.

Lee ran on a campaign of protecting democracy and voting rights, disability justice, education, and environmental justice, said Black Enterprise.

Photos of US Summer Lee. Credit: @PhillyInquirer/@RepSummerLee.

Source: Twitter

Summer Lee's winning percentage

Lee garnered 55.7% of the votes (178,799) to defeat her opponent Mike Doyle, who received 44.3%.

The Harvard School of Law and Pennsylvania State University alumna's win is a major boost for progressive Democrats.

