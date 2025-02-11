US President Donald Trump has ruled out deporting British royal Prince Harry because of legal issues

Trump told The New York Post that he isn’t interested in throwing Prince Harry out of the country

The British royal has been facing scrutiny from The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank based in Washington, D.C.

Prince Harry’s immigration status is the subject of litigation in Washington DC, after allegations that he may have concealed past illegal drug use.

The charges, if proven, would disqualify him from obtaining a US visa.

“I don’t want to do that... I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

The foundation also organised the political initiative Project 2025, which includes policies that Trump has been seemingly enacting early in his second presidency.

Trump himself, however, has denied ever reading it, CNN reported.

The foundation filed a complaint against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in May 2023. In it, the foundation asks for the release of Prince Harry’s visa application.

“Widespread and continuous media coverage has surfaced the question of whether DHS properly admitted the Duke of Sussex because he has publicly admitted to the essential elements of some drug offences in both the United States and abroad,” the complaint reads. “United States law generally renders such a person inadmissible for entry to the United States.”

