Trump Rules Out Deporting Prince Harry: “He’s Got Enough Problems With His Wife”
- US President Donald Trump has ruled out deporting British royal Prince Harry because of legal issues
- Trump told The New York Post that he isn’t interested in throwing Prince Harry out of the country
- The British royal has been facing scrutiny from The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank based in Washington, D.C.
US President Donald Trump has ruled out deporting British royal Prince Harry.
Prince Harry’s immigration status is the subject of litigation in Washington DC, after allegations that he may have concealed past illegal drug use.
The charges, if proven, would disqualify him from obtaining a US visa.
Trump told The New York Post that he isn’t interested in throwing Harry out of the country.
“I don’t want to do that... I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”
Prince Harry has been facing scrutiny from The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank based in Washington, D.C.
The foundation also organised the political initiative Project 2025, which includes policies that Trump has been seemingly enacting early in his second presidency.
Trump himself, however, has denied ever reading it, CNN reported.
The foundation filed a complaint against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in May 2023. In it, the foundation asks for the release of Prince Harry’s visa application.
“Widespread and continuous media coverage has surfaced the question of whether DHS properly admitted the Duke of Sussex because he has publicly admitted to the essential elements of some drug offences in both the United States and abroad,” the complaint reads. “United States law generally renders such a person inadmissible for entry to the United States.”
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.