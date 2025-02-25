Meet World War II pilot, Dick Barker, Betty White's first husband

Betty White's first husband, Dick Barker, served as a P-38 fighter pilot during World War II. The couple met in 1942 and their connection quickly blossomed, leading to marriage in the same year. However, they divorced after only six months of being together. Explore more details about Dick Barker's life and his marriage to Betty White.

Dick Barker portrait in an oval photo frame and Betty White at GLAZA 45th Annual Beastly Ball in LA. Photo: @woodcountymuseum/IG, Amanda Edwards/Getty Images (modified by author)

Who is Dick Barker?

Dick Barker, born Frederick Richard Barker, was an Air Force P-38 pilot who served in World War II. He was born on 5 May 1921 in Bowling Green, Ohio, United States of America.

He was the son of Helen Potter Thomas and Frederick Arnold Barker, a veterinarian. Dick's mother died when he was only 9 years old in 1930 and his father married Margaret Alpert.

The fighter pilot was raised in Belle Centre, Logan County, Ohio, by his father, his stepmother, and Mary H. Alpert, his stepmother’s sister.

Richard Barker's participation in World War II

Like other young men, Barker was called to serve his country in World War II. He flew military planes for the United States Army Air Corps. His work as a pilot put him on the front line of the Allied war effort, demonstrating his bravery and loyalty to his nation.

Dick Barker got 10 Air Medals for his service with the 97th Fighter Squadron, 82nd Fighter Group, which included one aerial kill and 50 combat missions in the skies over North Africa in 1943. He started service on 28 January 1942 and ended his service on 7 October 1945 as an instructor pilot in California.

How did Betty White and Dick Barker meet?

Dick and Betty met when Betty was a member of the American Women's Voluntary Service (AWVS). White was a truck driver in Hollywood Hills who used to deliver supplies to soldiers stationed there.

While in the AWVS, Betty would go to the recreation halls at night to dance and play games. It was there where she met Frederick, and they got engaged in November 1942, before he left for the war.

Dick Barker's marriage to Betty White

After World War II ended in 1945, White, then 23, married Barker on 7 July 1945. Following their wedding, Barker and White moved to his family's chicken farm in Belle Centre, Ohio.

The transition from city life to rural farming proved challenging for White. She struggled to adjust to the slower pace of farm life after being accustomed to the fast-paced city of Los Angeles. This disparity in lifestyles caused tension in their marriage.

The couple's differing aspirations became increasingly clear. The American actress aspired to pursue an entertainment career, whilst Barker envisioned a slow life on the farm practising agriculture. After only six months, they mutually decided to go separate ways, finalising their divorce on 18 December 1945.

In an interview with Closer in 2017, Betty White explained why she married Frederick Richard in the first place. She stated:

I married my first [hus- band] because we wanted to sleep together...it lasted six months, and we were in bed for six months!

Dick Barker and Betty White's lives after divorce

Betty ascended to television stardom with a career spanning nearly seven decades. She was known for her numerous television appearances, including acting in sketch comedy, sitcoms, and game shows.

Actress Betty White attends the media preview for Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association's Beastly Ball fundraiser. Photo: Vincent Sandoval

Betty married Lane Allen for two years. She then married her third husband, Allen Ludden, a game show host. The couple was together from 1963 to 1981 when Ludden died from stomach cancer. After his death, Betty never remarried again.

Dick Barker, on the other hand, spent most of his time away from the spotlight after his divorce from Betty White. He remained in Ohio and focused on personal pursuits.

Later, Dick Barker reportedly married Eva Margaret Repetto on 15 December 1950, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Sadly, the former American fighter pilot passed away on 11 September 1990, in Morristown, New Jersey, at the age of 69.

Did Betty White have any kids with Barker?

Dick Barker and Betty White never had children together. The talented actress never had any kids with any of her spouses. However, she did raise three stepchildren from her marriage to Allen Ludden.

Dick Barker served as a P-38 fighter pilot in the U.S. Army Air Forces during the Second World War. He rose to prominence because of his marriage to the famous American actress, Betty White. The two tied the knot on 7 July 1945 before calling it quits six months later on 18 December the same year.

