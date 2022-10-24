After entertaining fans with amazing singles this year, Stonebwoy is gearing up towards the release of an album

Over the years, the Ghanaian artist has collaborated with various international acts, including Keri Hilson, Morgan Heritage and Sean Paul

In an interview with Kafui Dey, Stonebwoy disclosed that Beninese singer Angelique Kidjo will feature on his upcoming album

Good news for fans of Stonebwoy and music lovers! The Ghanaian artist is working on a new album. The upcoming project will be his first album since he announced his signing to Def Jam Records Africa.

Stonebwoy to feature Angelique Kidjo Photo Source: @stonebwoy, @angeliquekidjo

Source: Instagram

Giving fans an album spoiler, Stonebwoy revealed he would be collaborating with Grammy Award-winning Beninese legend Angelique Kidjo. Stonebwoy's revelation comes after TV personality Kafui Dey asked the singer if he would be recording more songs in his native language Ewe.

My next album I have a big song with Angelique Kidjo and is Ewe.

Stonebwoy's upcoming album will be his first full-length project after his 2020 album Anloga Junction which featured American singer Keri Hilson, South African rapper Nasty C, Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz and other international singers.

The project would likely feature a Kenyan act after Stonebwoy was captured recording music with top Kenyan musicians such as Sauti Sol, Khaligraph Jones, Red San and Nakita.

Ghanaians React To Stonebwoy's Collaboration With Angelique Kidjo

Woooow straight to the top

Can't wait oo

Gonna be maddd

Can’t wait for this fire song. Stonebwoy x Angelique Kidjo

With Angelique Kidjo The heat will be too much

Stonebwoy X Angelique Kidjo on his next Album can’t wait la

In other news, Stonebwoy thrilled music lovers with a captivating live band performance session of his hit song GIDIGBA (Firm and Strong). Weeks after its release on September 9 2022, Stonebwoy performed the song during a Glitch Africa session.

With his exquisite vocals and energy, Stonebwoy gave an electrifying performance which was applauded by many fans of the dancehall star.

