List of MTN promotions in Ghana in 2022: all the details

The MTN Group, established in 1994, connects subscribers across various continents. The brand is the most valuable in Africa. It has remained afloat in the continent, where competition in the telephony world is rapidly rising and becoming stiffer. In some countries, such as Ghana, it has managed to win over subscribers annually through MTN promotions.

MTN Ghana. Photo: @MTNGhana

Source: Facebook

MTN has assisted in enhancing Ghana's strong development possible by providing world-class telecommunications products and services. It has achieved this through innovative and supportable corporate social investment enterprises. Below are the available MTN latest promotions.

List of MTN promotions in Ghana

MTN boasts of more than 12 million subscribers in Ghana. In the progressively competitive mobile telecommunications sector, MTN has maintained its position as a market leader.

It provides its esteemed with various products and services. Subscribers can select either Postpaid and Prepaid subscriptions. With an extensive network coverage, MTN covers all the regional capitals, major cities, and several rural areas.

However, it is still in control of the game. One of the ways the MTN Group has been able to stay relevant is through market awareness and giving back to the people, primarily through the MTN Ghana call promotions. Below are the available MTN promotions in 2022.

1. MTN pick and pay later

In accordance with this promotion, qualified clients may select the phones and tablets of their choosing and spread the cost for 6 to 12 months using MoMo.

Customers are qualified based on their credit scores, determined by their MoMo and other network transactions over time.

Dial the short code *527# and follow the instructions to receive the promotion.

Each device is shipped with a bundle of insurance that covers loss, theft, damage, and loan default. Before picking up at the service centres of their choice, applicants must confirm an initial payment of a certain amount through MoMo.

2. Specia day offers

This promotion aims to give customers more reasons to use more data on the various special days when they connect with friends and family on social media.

Only MTN prepaid customers who purchase a data bundle and utilise more than 5MB of data in the last 30 days are eligible for the main prize of 500MB gratis. This offer can only be redeemed using the USSD short code 141.

3. MTN callertunez promotion

MTN is running the callertunez promotion to reward over 1,000 devoted MTN customers who download more callertunez of their choosing. The winner will receive GHC 15,000 as the grand prize, while all other fortunate winners will receive cash prizes totalling more than GHC 171,000.

Send "Start" to 1355 and download any music to enter the promotion. Additionally, you can get music from the following channels:

Dial *1355# and follow the prompts.

You can send the word "Song code" to 1355

You can also visit the website http://callertunez.mtn.com.gh and download your favourite tune.

Dial 1355 and follow the voice prompt.

You can copy someone else song when you are on a call. Press the * key when you call any user to copy their song.

You accumulate 20 points when you download, renew, gift, and copy a song and 50 points for a new subscription.

NB: Users with the highest points over a period win the prize dedicated for that period.

The available prizes available include:

Period Amount Weekly prize GHC1, 000 Monthly prize GHC 4,000 Overall grand prize GHC 15,000

Various charges apply for a new subscription and renewal of the tunes you download. They are as follows:

Price Subscription period GHS 0.65 30 days GHS 0.35 15 days GHS 0.20 7 days GHS 0.26 per song 60 days GHS 0.15 per song 60 days GHS 0.10 per song 30 days

4. MTN spin the wheel

A man using a phone. Photo: pexels.com, @ketutsubiyanto

Source: UGC

For the MTN spin the wheel promotion, a client will receive a push SMS after each recharge of Gh1 and above specifying the number of spin slots obtained, dependent on the recharge amount.

Send the word "Spin" to 5040.

After you spin, the outcome is immediate and SMS-confirmed.

Sending "VIP" to 5040 will enrol you in the Gold Wheel and give you 10 points per day for a daily auto-renewal charge of 50p. This will help you accumulate more points.

Send "NO" to 5040 to withdraw from the promotion if you do not want to be invited to spin after topping up.

However, whenever you text "YES" to 5040, you have the option to participate in the promotion.

The absolute points accumulated from top to lowest are used to determine monthly winner rankings.

The top fifty-point earners will receive rewards each month in the following ways:

Keyword Points gained Amount billed WIN20 20 GHS1 WIN40 40 GHS2 WIN100 100 GHS5 WIN200 200 GHS10 WIN400 400 GHS20 WIN1000 1000 GHS50 WIN2000 2000 GHS100

5. MTN Sunday special

It is customary for friends and family to get together on Sundays to catch up on the week's events. The best option in these circumstances is the MTN Sunday special. You can call, and text on Sunday from 00:01 am to 5:59 pm for just 525 Pesewas. To register, dial "Start" to the MTN shortcode 5050.

Only prepaid customers are eligible for the promotion. However, customers can subscribe to the service any other day and enjoy the offer on Sunday. The MTN Sunday special is the only promotion that offers free MTN call promotions.

Other available Sunday packages include:

Subscription fee Available offers GHC1.06 20 MB Free on-net calls Free SMS GHC0.52 Free on-net calls Free SMS GHC2.12 Free on-net calls Free SMS Additional 15 minutes off-net calls 50 MB

What is the code for MTN special offer?

The MTN promotions codes for special offers is just one, *141#.

How can I check my MTN offers?

A woman talking on the phone. Photo: pexels.com, @onokosuki

Source: UGC

To check the available MTN offers:

Visit their official website mtn.com.gh

Click on the "Personal" section.

Then click "Promotion" to view the available offers.

Who owns MTN South Africa?

The MTN firm has no identifiable owner. It was established in 1994 as M-Cell with aid from the South African government.

What is My MTN opt?

Your opt is any MTN package you are subscribed to. For example, it could be a data subscription or airtime. Of course, you can always cancel your membership or unsubscribe.

How can I get free airtime on MTN Ghana?

MTN airtime promotions are unavailable; however, you can dial *550# to get free airtime.

MTN is one of the pioneers and leading providers of telecommunications services. It came into the Ghanaian market after the acquisition of Investcom in 2006. MTN sees itself as a driving force behind Ghana's economic growth and development. You can visit their website or contact them for more clarification about the available MTN promotions in 2022.

