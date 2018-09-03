120+ Beautiful Vietnamese names for girls with meanings

Vietnamese culture is one of the richest in the world, with an extensive collection of beautiful baby girl names. Vietnamese names for girls are usually from nature, including animals, flowers, and other aspects considered valuable in society, such as morality and spirituality. So, which are the best names to go for?

Getting a name for your baby girl is a precious moment since it will be part of her identity for the rest of her life. Therefore, it should go beyond the conventional naming process of searching for meanings that embody a rich sense of morality and belongingness.

That is why meaningful Vietnamese girl names are perfect for your child. However, before making the bold decision, ascertain you check out as many monikers as you can. You never know what will impress you out there.

Vietnamese names for girls

Most Vietnamese female names are curated to suit every occasion and moment of a child's life. If you are searching for a moniker in this culture, you probably understand and appreciate the deep sense of belongingness associated with it.

Common Vietnamese girl names derived from nature

Before deciding on the name to give your baby girl, it is advisable to research and understand the implications associated with the moniker. That way, you will appreciate the value of the name.

There is no better direction to take than going for Vietnamese girl first names derived from nature. You can never go wrong with nature, and you’ll likely be spoilt for choice once you start exploring the collection.

A’nh: Ray of light

Ray of light Cam: A little girl that emanates warmth

A little girl that emanates warmth Ca,nh: Scenery

Scenery Chi: A tree branch or twig

A tree branch or twig Diep: Leaves

Leaves Giang: Fresh and flowing

Fresh and flowing Ha: Flowing river

Flowing river Hong: Pink rose

Pink rose Lam: Jungle

Jungle Lan: From the mountains

From the mountains Lieu: Willow

Willow Nam Ha: South River

South River Lang: Exotic and sweet

Exotic and sweet Liêu: Paddle

Paddle Suong: Translates to fog

Translates to fog Trieu: A wave in the sea

A wave in the sea Tuyen: Blizzard

Blizzard Thu: Season (autumn)

Season (autumn) Thuy: Life or water

Life or water Vân: Expanse and cloud

Expanse and cloud Xuân: Season (spring)

Beautiful Vietnamese girl names associated with personal attributes

How about attractive short names for your baby girl? Vietnamese culture has the shortest, most beautiful names that can best suit your child.

Interestingly, people adopt characters or behaviours represented by the meaning of their names. So, if you want your child to have the desired trait, then the following Vietnamese baby girl names associated with personal attributes will give you some good ideas.

Anh: Wise

Wise Bian: Private

Private Binh: Calm

Calm Cai: Girlish

Girlish Cais: Always happy

Always happy Diu: Gentle, tender, and mellow

Gentle, tender, and mellow Do’an Vien: Happy reunion

Happy reunion Duyen: Amiable or graceful woman

Amiable or graceful woman Dung: Beautiful

Beautiful Hanh: Gorgeous and honest

Gorgeous and honest Han: Faithful and moral

Faithful and moral Hien: Calm

Calm Hie’n: Nice and quiet

Nice and quiet Hong: Pink rose

Pink rose Kiêu: Lovely and graceful

Lovely and graceful Ke’t Nien: A year of unity

A year of unity Kie’u: Graceful or beloved

Graceful or beloved Khuyen: Wise

Wise Lanh: Peaceful, joyous

Peaceful, joyous Linh: Kind spirited

Kind spirited La’nh: Gentle

Gentle Le: Shyness and humbleness

Shyness and humbleness Minh: Smart person

Smart person Mychau: Fantastic

Fantastic Nu: beautiful

beautiful Nhung: Velvety

Velvety Ngon: Understanding

Understanding Sang: Noble person

Noble person Suong: White and pure

White and pure Tham: Elegant, distinct woman

Elegant, distinct woman Tai: Gifted, affluent

Gifted, affluent Tam: Heart

Heart Tha’m: Discreet grace

Discreet grace Thao: Grass, but can also mean kind, sweet, and nice

Grass, but can also mean kind, sweet, and nice Thi: Poem

Poem Thuy: Friendly and gentle

Friendly and gentle Trang: Intelligent or serious person

Intelligent or serious person Trinh: One who is pure, virtuous, and virginal

One who is pure, virtuous, and virginal Tu: Luxurious, elegant, and outstanding

Luxurious, elegant, and outstanding Vinh: Magnificence

Female Vietnamese girl names inspired by colour

Vietnam is well known for its biodiversity and breathtaking landscapes that have defined the region for years. So, of course, nature-inspired names are a great idea, but have you ever thought about names inspired by colours? Check out the various Vietnam name meanings that represent colour and find one suitable for your child.

O’ng: Translates to ‘rose pink'

Translates to ‘rose pink' Hy’unh: Yellow

Yellow Huyen: Jet black

Jet black Kim: Gold or golden

Gold or golden Thanh Ha: Teal river

Teal river Tuyet: Snow white

Food-inspired Vietnamese names for girls

Choosing a name can be a daunting task, especially knowing that the child will need to grow with the pride of the identity. Hopefully, there can be an easier way by borrowing from other cultures. Although unorthodox, you can settle on Vietnamese names inspired by food, and you have a fantastic collection to choose from.

Da'o: Blossom

Blossom Lang: Sweet potato

Sweet potato Lê: Pear

Pear Hong Hanh: Pricot blossom

Pricot blossom Mai: Cherry blossom

Cherry blossom Thom: Sweet smelling

Celestial Vietnamese girl names

Many of the names given to children are symbolic of an occasion, a geographic feature, or a notable landmark in the community. However, have you ever considered celestial names? Why not give your child a beautiful Vietnamese celestial name? It would hold significant meaning.

Am: Lunar

Lunar Hai: Living ocean or sea

Living ocean or sea Ha’ng: Angel in the full moon

Angel in the full moon Hanh Phu’c: Blessing from above and happiness

Blessing from above and happiness Nguyet: Moon

Moon Nhu: Gentle, peaceful, like a calming wave

Gentle, peaceful, like a calming wave Phuong: Orientation’ in terms of geometry

Orientation’ in terms of geometry Thanh: Bright, sunny, light, or pleasing to the ear

Bright, sunny, light, or pleasing to the ear Thien: Heavenly

Heavenly Tien: Fairy, spirit, or angel

Fairy, spirit, or angel Truc: Wish

Wish Tuyen: Angel and is a variation of the name Tien

Angel and is a variation of the name Tien Tuye’n: Line’ or it can mean ‘ray

Excellent Vietnamese names for girls based on flowers and trees

When you look at monikers from different cultures, you will realize that flowers and trees have been a great inspiration for many of them. And the Vietnamese culture is no different as they have many meaningful names derived from these beautiful nature elements. Which ones are the best?

Chi: Tree branch

Tree branch Cuc: Chrysanthemum

Chrysanthemum Dao: Peach blossom flower

Peach blossom flower Diêp: Tree with red leaves

Tree with red leaves Hanh: Apricot tree, also upright or happy

Apricot tree, also upright or happy Hoa: Type of flower

Type of flower Hue: Flower

Flower Huong: flower perfume

flower perfume Huong: Rose (flower) or pink

Rose (flower) or pink Hwa: Flower

Flower Kim Cuc: Yellow chrysanthemum

Yellow chrysanthemum Lan: Orchid or magnolia

Orchid or magnolia Liên: Lotus (the national flower)

Lotus (the national flower) Liêu: The willow tree

The willow tree Mai: Cherry or apricot blossom or plum flower

Cherry or apricot blossom or plum flower Sen: Lotus, also a symbol of purity

Lotus, also a symbol of purity Thuy: Pussycat willow, also friendly and gentle

Pussycat willow, also friendly and gentle Truc: Bamboo

Vietnamese female names from mythology

Another great way to source Vietnamese girl first names is to go for ones sourced from mythology. You cannot go wrong if you take this direction, as most have deep meaning.

Çu Co: Fairy princess who was the Great Mother of Vietnam

Fairy princess who was the Great Mother of Vietnam Den: Ba Den is the Black Lady who protects people from danger and illness

Ba Den is the Black Lady who protects people from danger and illness Kho: Ba Chua Kho is the goddess of the marketplace

Ba Chua Kho is the goddess of the marketplace Hang: Full moon with an angel

Full moon with an angel Liu Hanh: Goddess of the sky and lightning; one of three Holy Mothers

Goddess of the sky and lightning; one of three Holy Mothers Loan: A mythical lucky bird from the Chinese

A mythical lucky bird from the Chinese Mat Ga Trong: Sun goddess

Sun goddess Nguyêt: Goddess of the moon or the moon

Goddess of the moon or the moon Phuong: Phoenix, one of the four sacred creatures

Phoenix, one of the four sacred creatures Qui: Turtle, one of the four sacred creatures

Turtle, one of the four sacred creatures Thien: Heavenly

Heavenly Thoai: Goddess of water; one of three Holy Mothers

Goddess of water; one of three Holy Mothers Thuong Ngàn: Goddess of the forests, agriculture, cooking and childbirth; one of three Holy Mothers

Goddess of the forests, agriculture, cooking and childbirth; one of three Holy Mothers Tiên: Angel or fairy

Angel or fairy Trang Chim: Moon goddess or moon swan

Moon goddess or moon swan Trung Nhi: Sister to Trung Trac, these sisters rebelled against the Chinese around AD 39 and are folk heroines

Sister to Trung Trac, these sisters rebelled against the Chinese around AD 39 and are folk heroines Trung Trac: Sister to Trung Nhi; she led the rebellion against the Chinese

Sister to Trung Nhi; she led the rebellion against the Chinese Xu: Ba Chua Xu is the goddess protector of refugees

What is the most popular female name in Vietnam?

Some of the famous female names in Vietnam include Linh, Trang, Anh, Thu, Nyung and many more.

Remember that Vietnam is home to a vibrant culture, and so are the names, derived from nature, celestial beings, flowers and much more. Therefore, if you are looking for a suitable moniker, you can use the different categories to search for something extraordinary for your daughter.

What are common Vietnamese names?

According to Wikipedia, Nguyen is the most common Vietnamese surname. Other common names used by both genders from the Vietnamese people are Anh, Dung, Hanh, Hoa, Hong, Khanh, Lan, Liem, Nhung, Duy and Xuan.

Vietnamese names for girls are rich in concepts and strong cultural meanings. They tell a story of stardom and prepare the children for a life of meaning. So, make sure you get your child a name that best suits your taste and one that will propel them to prominence.

