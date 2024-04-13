20 short models who are making it big in the world in 2024

The world of modelling does not end with the runway. It is noted for its variety and inclusivity since it welcomes models of diverse shapes, heights, and backgrounds. While the fashion world has always valued towering and imposing models, there is a rising appreciation for short models who lend their beauty and character to the runway.

Jillian is in Los Angeles, California (L), Kate Moss is at the Royal Albert Hall, and Devon is at The 2017 Baby2Baby Gala. Photo: Michael Buckner, Mike Marsland, Emma McIntyre (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

We used data from Fashion Gone Rogue, theFashionSpot and several other online sources to determine the shortest models worldwide. Although not decisive, this list is ranked according to height and popularity. These rankings helped determine the shortest model in the fashion industry as of 2024.

20 short models in the world

Although supermodels are usually tall, some models, such as Kate Moss, are only 5 feet 7 inches or less. With the assistance of the appropriate photographers, these models have earned international recognition while still being considerably shorter. Here is a list of the world's short runway models.

Model Height Marissa Rose 4 feet 11 inches (149 cm) Amina Blue 5 feet 1 inch (155 cm) Jillian Mercado 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Lila Moss 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Anja Konstantinova 5 feet 4.5 inches (164 cm) Devon Aoki 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Halima Aden 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Sofia Richie 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Twiggy 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Kate Moss 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Laetitia Casta 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Emily Ratajkowski 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Jenny Shimizu 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Aaron Frew 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Hailey Bieber 5 feet 7.5 inches (171 cm) Camille Rowe 5 feet 7.5 inches (171 cm) Cara Delevingne 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Adwoa Aboah 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Liberty Ross 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Lydia Hearst 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm)

1. Marissa Rose – 4'11" (149 cm)

Marissa Rose is inside a toilet (L). She is inside a car (R). Photo: @marissa_rose_a on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Marissa Rose

Marissa Rose is a rising young model in the fashion sector who aims to inspire other small models constrained by industry obstacles. Are there short models who are 4'11"? Marissa was the first 4 feet 11 inches model to appear on major runways. Her fierce, outstanding passion has landed her on eleven editions of Fashion Week to date.

2. Amina Blue – 5'1" (155 cm)

Amina Blue is inside a well-lit room (L). She sits against a grey background (R). Photo: @amina.blu on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Amina Blue

Amina Blue Date of birth: 2 April 1993

2 April 1993 Age: 31 years old (as of 2024)

Amina Blue is a renowned model who has made a name for herself on the runway and in print campaigns. She is one of the shortest runway models, and she became prominent after modelling for the autumn and winter 2015 Yeezy season 1 collection at New York Fashion Week. Amina's physique stunned the veteran fashion week crowd, and she became an immediate sensation.

3. Jillian Mercado – 5'2" (157 cm)

Jillian Mercado attends the Yellow Ball at the Brooklyn Museum on 10 September 2018. Photo: Mark Sagliocco

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jillian Mercado

Jillian Mercado Date of birth: 30 April 1987

30 April 1987 Age: 36 years old (as of April 2024)

Jillian Mercado is a CAA fashion-represented American actress and model. She is one of the only professional models in the fashion business with a visible physical impairment and uses a wheelchair. Mercado is a crucial player in the new wave of models defying beauty stereotypes in the fashion business.

4. Lila Moss – 5'4" (163 cm)

Lila Moss walks the runway during the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on 4 March 2024. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Lila Grace Moss Hack

Lila Grace Moss Hack Date of birth: 29 September 2002

29 September 2002 Age: 21 years old (as of April 2024)

Lila Moss is a model from England. She is one of the most famous 5'4 models in the world. Lila started modelling at 14, the same age as her mom, who worked for The Braid Bar. She was featured on the front page of Vogue Italia in 2016 alongside Kate Moss. Lila worked as a model for Marc Jacobs Beauty in 2018. That year, she received her first independent magazine cover for Dazed.

5. Anja Konstantinova – 5'4.5" (164 cm)

Anja Konstantinova arrives at The Fashion Awards 2019 held at Royal Albert Hall on 2 December 2019 in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Anja Konstantinova

Anja Konstantinova Date of birth: 24 July 1990

24 July 1990 Age: 33 years old (as of April 2024)

Anja Konstantinova was discovered at a hair salon where she previously worked in Melbourne. She has been featured on the front pages of Covet and Pages. She has appeared in countless editorials for businesses such as Oyster, Madame, Vogue, and Fashion Gone Rogue. Anja has also been featured in The Kooples, Stylestalker, Rusty, French Connection, and Mad Love.

6. Devon Aoki – 5'5" (165 cm)

Actress Devon Aoki attends the 2015 Baby2Baby Gala at 3LABS on 14 November 2015. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Devon Edwenna Aoki

Devon Edwenna Aoki Date of birth: 10 August 1982

10 August 1982 Age: 41 years old (as of April 2024)

Devon Aoki is a former actress and supermodel from the United States. After making her catwalk debut in 1997, Devon modelled for Chanel, Comme des Garçons, and Balenciaga, among other companies. At sixteen years old, she took Naomi Campbell's place as the brand ambassador of Versace in 1998.

7. Halima Aden – 5'5" (165 cm)

Halima Aden on the red carpet at the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 event at The Manhattan Center on 6 September 2023. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Halima Aden

Halima Aden Date of birth: 19 September 1997

19 September 1997 Age: 26 years old (as of April 2024)

Halima Aden is a fashion model from the United States. She is one of the most famous 5'5" models in the world. Halima is well-known for becoming the first woman to compete in the Miss Minnesota USA 2016 pageant while wearing a hijab. She garnered national attention for her involvement in the pageant and received a contract with IMG Models afterwards.

8. Sofia Richie – 5'6" (168 cm)

Sofia Richie at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party 2024 held at Citizen News on 1 February 2024. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sofia Alexandra Grainge

Sofia Alexandra Grainge Date of birth: 24 August 1998

24 August 1998 Age: 25 years old (as of April 2024)

Sofia Richie is a famous American social media celebrity and model. She has appeared in ads for prominent brands such as Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, and Adidas. Richie began modelling at the age of 14 with a Teen Vogue feature, and at 15, she signed her first fashion deal with Mary Grace Swim, a swimsuit business centred in Los Angeles.

9. Twiggy – 5'6" (168 cm)

Twiggy, Dame Lesley Lawson, attends the Film Soho x Cannes Next opening party during the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival at the La Plage des Palmes on 18 May 2023. Photo: Jed Cullen

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Dame Lesley Lawson DBE

Dame Lesley Lawson DBE Date of birth: 19 September 1949

19 September 1949 Age: 74 years old (as of April 2024)

Twiggy is a singer, actress, and model from England. She was a British cultural icon and a well-known teenage model in London during the swinging 1960s. Twiggy was one of the first worldwide supermodels and a fashion symbol in the 1960s. Her most crucial inspiration is Jean Shrimpton, whom she regards as the world's greatest supermodel.

10. Kate Moss – 5'7" (170 cm)

Kate Moss attends the Bottega Veneta fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on 24 February 2024. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Katherine Ann Moss

Katherine Ann Moss Date of birth: 16 January 1974

16 January 1974 Age: 50 years old (as of 2024)

Kate Moss is an English model. She rose to prominence in the early 1990s as a member of the heroine-chic fashion movement. Her partnerships with Calvin Klein helped her become a fashion icon. She is well-known for her waifish physique and participation in size-zero fashion. Kate has worked on musical initiatives and is an associate fashion editor for British Vogue.

11. Laetitia Casta – 5'7" (170 cm)

Laetitia Casta attends the Simon Jacquemus' "Chevalier de l'ordre des Arts et des Lettres" Medal Ceremony as part of Paris Fashion Week on 2 March 2024. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Laetitia Marie Laure Casta

Laetitia Marie Laure Casta Date of birth: 11 May 1978

11 May 1978 Age: 46 years old (as of April 2024)

Laetitia Casta is a renowned French model and actress. She debuted as a "GUESS? Girl" in 1993 and became a Victoria's Secret Angel from 1998 to 2000. She was a spokesperson for the cosmetics business L'Oréal. Laetitia has been featured on over 250 covers of well-known publications such as Cosmopolitan and Vogue and has graced the runways for labels like Yves Saint Laurent.

12. Emily Ratajkowski – 5'7" (170 cm)

Emily Ratajkowski is seen in New York on 4 March 2024. Photo: Raymond Hall

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Emily O'Hara Ratajkowski

Emily O'Hara Ratajkowski Date of birth: 7 June 1991

7 June 1991 Age: 32 years old (as of April 2024)

Emily Ratajkowski is a well-known American model and actress. She signed with Ford Models when she was pretty young. Her modelling start was on the cover of Treats! magazine in March 2012, leading to her participation in multiple music videos, notably Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines, which propelled her to global recognition.

13. Jenny Shimizu – 5'7" (170 cm)

Jenny Shimizu attends the 2012 Help By Design Fundraiser at Norwood on 9 October 2012. Photo: Jerritt Clark

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jenny Lynn Shimizu

Jenny Lynn Shimizu Date of birth: 16 June 1967

16 June 1967 Age: 56 years old (as of April 2024)

Jenny is an actress and model from the United States of America. While employed as a mechanic, she was contacted to pose for Calvin Klein's" CK1 cologne advertisements and Calvin Klein clothing. She later appeared in Banana Republic's "American Beauty" ad. Jenny became the first Asian model to walk the prominent Prada catwalk.

14. Aaron Frew – 5'7" (170 cm)

Aaron Frew attended the launch of the new Adidas Originals London Flagship store at 15 Foubert's Place on 14 August 2014. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Aaron Frew

Aaron Frew Date of birth: 1991

1991 Age: 33 years old (as of 2024)

Aaron Frew, one of the short male models, is a trained beauty therapist who cherishes The Little Mermaid. He is a model who has worked in Calvin Klein advertisements with Pixie Geldof, Lara Stone, and Alice Dellal.

15. Hailey Bieber – 5'7.5" (171 cm)

Hailey Bieber attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on 3 December 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Hailey Rhode Bieber

Hailey Rhode Bieber Date of birth: 22 November 1996

22 November 1996 Age: 27 years old (as of April 2024)

Hailey Bieber is a media personality, model, and socialite from the United States. She has appeared in prominent advertisements for Ralph Lauren, Guess, and Tommy Hilfiger. Hailey's first modelling agency was Ford Models, and she appeared in magazines including LOVE, Tatler, V, and i-D.

16. Camille Rowe – 5'7.5" (171 cm)

Camille Rowe attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala on 3 December 2023. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Camille Chrystal Pourcheresse

Camille Chrystal Pourcheresse Date of birth: 7 January 1990

7 January 1990 Age: 34 years old (as of 2024)

Camille Rowe is a model and actress of French and American heritage. She became the brand ambassador of Chloé after appearing in 2008 at a café in Le Marais, Paris, while attending university. Camille has been featured in magazines, including Marie Claire Italia and Vogue Paris. She has also modelled for labels like Opening Ceremony, Louis Vuitton, and Gap Inc.

17. Cara Delevingne – 5'8" (173 cm)

Cara Delevingne at the Pharrell Williams & NIGO Dinner at Nami Nori on 9 November 2023. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Cara Jocelyn Delevingne

Cara Jocelyn Delevingne Date of birth: 12 August 1992

12 August 1992 Age: 31 years old (as of April 2024)

Cara Delevingne is a renowned actress and model from England. She joined Storm Management after graduating from school in 2009. Delevingne was named Model of the Year during the British Fashion Awards between 2012 and 2014.

18. Adwoa Aboah – 5'8" (173 cm)

Adwoa Aboah attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party Arrivals at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on 10 March 2024. Photo: Robert Smith

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Adwoa Caitlin Maria Aboah

Adwoa Caitlin Maria Aboah Date of birth: 18 May 1992

18 May 1992 Age: 31 years old (as April 2024)

Adwoa Aboah is a famous fashion model and actress from the United Kingdom. She was featured on the December 2017 cover of British Vogue. Aboah has also appeared on the covers of American Vogue, Vogue Italia, i-D, and Vogue Poland. She was named Model of the Year by models.com in 2017.

19. Liberty Ross – 5'8" (173 cm)

Liberty Ross attends the Tom Ford AW/20 Fashion Show at Milk Studios on 7 February 2020. Photo: David Crotty

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Liberty Lettice Lark Ross

Liberty Lettice Lark Ross Date of birth: 23 September 1978

23 September 1978 Age: 45 years old (as of April 2024)

Liberty Ross is a model from England. She has been featured in magazines like Dazed & Confused, i-D, Harper's Bazaar, and Vogue. Ross first met Mario Testino on London's Portobello Road when he invited her to participate in a photo shoot for British Vogue with friends. She spent her early years working as a model on and off.

20. Lydia Hearst – 5'8" (173 cm)

Actress / Model Lydia Hearst attends the screening of Prime Video's "Run Sweetheart Run" on the closing night of Screamfest LA on 20 October 2022. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Lydia Marie Hearst-Shaw

Lydia Marie Hearst-Shaw Date of birth: 19 September 1984

19 September 1984 Age: 39 years old (as of April 2024)

Lydia Hearst is a lifestyle blogger, fashion model, socialite, and actress from the United States. She was discovered by photographer Steven Meisel, who captured her debut magazine cover for Vogue Italia in April 2004. She has since been featured on numerous magazine covers across the globe, including those for Harper's Bazaar, Vogue, Marie Claire, Elle, L'Officiel, GQ, and Esquire.

Who are the short torso models?

Nicole Kidman, Olivia Munn, Blake Lively, Karlie Kloss, and Taylor Swift are known for their short torso and long legs.

How tall do you have to be to be a model?

Female fashion models often stand at least 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. Male fashion models often stand 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres to 6 feet 3 inches or 190 centimetres.

What height is a short model?

Short female models are generally 5 feet 8 inches or shorter. Short models have smaller measurements than ordinary models to reflect their shorter height. Is 5' 7" short for female model? Yes. Professional models typically stand at 5 feet 9 inches or more.

Can I be a model at 5'2"?

Yes. You do not have to be tall to qualify as a model. Although most models are taller, you can still get an agency's signature if you fall within this height bracket.

Can I be a model at 4' 11"?

You can model regardless of your height. There are more options for models of various sizes, including those that are too short to meet the traditional fashion model specifications. Petite modelling is one of these specialities.

Above are some short models making it big in the world in 2024. Models are required for various projects, including fashion shoots, runway shows, and commercials. While taller models are more common in high fashion, there are chances for models of all sizes. Shorter models may be employed for body part modellings, such as feet, hands, or sections of the face.

Yen.com.gh released a fantastic list of the top male models. The fashion business continuously evolves, and male models are essential in establishing trends and updating beauty standards.

Male models are talented individual celebrities who redefine what it means to be attractive by possessing far more than a beautiful face and a sculpted physique. Read the article to learn more about them.

Source: YEN.com.gh