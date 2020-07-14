Business courses in KNUST 2024: entry requirements, cut off points & fees

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is a leading institution of higher learning in Ghana. It has multiple faculties and schools offering multiple programmes at different levels of academic learning. Discover all the business courses in KNUST and their requirements today.

Business courses in KNUST are offered by the KNUST School of Business (KSB). Ranked among the top business schools in Ghana and West Africa for both undergraduate and graduate programs, KSB is a vibrant hub of academic excellence and professional development.

Business courses in KNUST: everything you need to know

KSB is one of the best business schools in Ghana. Since its inception, it has provided thousands of learners with a platform where they can access the highest quality educational services and training. Discover more about the KNUST programmes and requirements below.

Departments

KSB has the departments listed below.

Department of Accounting and Finance

Department of Human Resource and Organizational Development

Department of Marketing and Corporate Strategy

Department of Supply Chain and Information Systems

Department of Hospitality and Tourism Studies

Undergraduate business courses offered at KNUST

If you are looking to pursue a business undergraduate course, KNUST is an excellent choice. The school has multiple programmes to choose from. The undergraduate programmes offered at KNUST are listed below.

BSc Business Administration (Accounting)

BSc Business Administration (Banking & Finance)

BSc Business Administration (Marketing)

BSc Business Administration (International Business)

BSc Business Administration (Human Resource Management)

BSc Business Administration (Management)

BSc Business Administration (Logistics and Supply Chain Management)

BSc Business Administration (Business Information Technology)

BSc Hospitality and Tourism Management

If you are keen, you have observed there are multiple business administration courses in KNUST. Every student chooses the area of specialisation they prefer.

Masters programmes in KNUST

KSB offers innovative and flexible Masters programmes designed to accelerate students' leadership careers. Below is a list of the courses available.

MBA in Accounting

MBA in Finance

MBA in Human Resource Management

MBA in Management And Organisational Development

MBA in Logistics and Supply Chain Management

MBA in Management Information Systems

MBA in Marketing

MBA in Strategic Management And Consulting

MSc. Accounting and Finance

MSc. Business and Data Analytics

MSc. Finance

MSc. Logistics & Supply Chain Management

MSc. Management and Human Resource Strategy

MSc. Marketing

MSc. Procurement and Supply Chain Management

MSc. Aviation Management (Accra and Kumasi)

MSc. Corporate Governance and Strategic Leadership Programme (Accra and Kumasi)

MPhil. Accounting & Financial Management

MPhil. Finance

MPhil. Logistics & Supply Chain Management

MPhil. Procurement and Supply Chain Management

MPhil. Marketing

MPhil. Management & Human Resource Strategy

Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programmes

The KNUST School of Business postgraduate programmes include several PhD programmes in Business Administration and all its specialisation areas.

Unlike other courses at KBS, applications for PhDs are only available by invitation. Applicants should, therefore, contact the institution to get more information on how to apply and the course content provided.

The minimum qualification requirements for a Doctor of Philosophy degree at KNUST are listed below.

An applicant must have an MPhil degree or equivalent from a recognised institution.

The individual must also submit proof of enough training and capacity to tackle the proposed programme.

Requirements for KNUST undergraduate courses

Learning more about the KNUST courses and their cut-off points is important before submitting your application. Note that the cut-off points for KNUST undergraduate courses may vary from one course to another. Even so, below are the basic requirements prospective students must meet.

WASSCE applicants

WASSCE applicants must have a minimum of credit pass in three core subjects, i.e., Mathematics or Integrated Science, English Language, or Social Studies. They must also have at least a credit pass in three elective subjects under General Science, General Arts, and Business.

A-level applicants

A-level applicants must have five credits at O-level and must include Mathematics and English Language. They must also have three A-level passes or equivalent in General Science and General Arts.

General Business Certificate (GBCE) and Advanced Business Certificate (ABCE) applicants

General Business Certificate (GBCE) and Advanced Business Certificate (ABCE) applicants must have credits in six subjects, including Mathematics and English Language for GBCE applicants.

They must also have three passes in compulsory subjects that are relevant to the course and three optional subjects for ABCE applicants.

ACCA, ACIB, ICA, & CIM applicants

ACCA, ACIB, ICA, & CIM applicants must have credit passes in three core subjects and three electives at WASSCE/SSSCE. They must also have five credits at O-level and should encompass Mathematics and English Language.

Second-class (lower division) and HND applicants

Second-class (lower division) and HND applicants must have credit passes in three core subjects and three electives at WASSCE/SSSCE. They must also have five credits at O-level and must include Mathematics and English Language.

Applicants in this category can join year two or year three at KNUST Business School. Note that they must pass the entrance interview or examination to qualify to join year two or three.

Mature applicants

A mature applicant is one who is at least 25 years old. The institution will allow them to enrol for an undergraduate course if they satisfy the following requirements:

They must have five credits in O-level and mandatory credits in Mathematics and English Language.

They must have credit passes in three core subjects, especially Integrated Science, English Language, and Mathematics.

They must have credit passes in three elective subjects in Business, General Science, and General Arts.

All shortlisted candidates in this category must take an entrance examination before doing any undergraduate course.

The general qualification requirements for Masters programmes at KSCB are explored below.

A Bachelor’s degree or equivalent from a recognised institution in the relevant field of study.

A candidate must be proficient in written English.

A candidate must pass a selection interview at the school to enrol in their preferred course.

The institution also requires that applicants show they can pay all fees set for the programme throughout their duration of the study.

NB: KNUST gives preference to candidates with first-class honours or second-class (upper division).

Modes of study

The modes of study for various courses are as follows:

Undergraduate: full-time and part-time

MBA: full-time and part-time, including weekends

MSc: full-time and part-time, including weekends

Master of Philosophy: full-time

Doctor of Philosophy: full-time

Note that weekend and evening courses are not distance learning programmes. A learner must be physically at the institution to study.

KNUST Business School fees schedule

The school fees at KNUST vary depending on the course and level of academic learning. All students get their fee structures before the beginning of a new academic year.

What are the KNUST business administration requirements?

The requirements for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in business administration are explored in earlier sections of this article. Kindly check out the details above.

Does KNUST offer business courses?

Yes, the KNUST School of Business (KSB) offers multiple undergraduate and postgraduate courses, as explored above.

What are the requirements for the KNUST School of Business?

The requirements vary depending on the course of interest and the level of academic learning. Generally, postgraduate courses cost more than undergraduate courses.

Which university is best for business administration in Ghana?

The best university for business administration offers your preferred area of specialisation, is affordable, and has a good reputation.

Business courses in KNUST are offered by the KNUST School of Business (KSB). Prospective students must meet the minimum qualification requirements to be admitted for studies.

