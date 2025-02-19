Maxwell Nana Yaw Palasco Boakye is the youngest person to be sworn in as a member of the Council of State

President John Dramani Mahama swore in 31 members of the Council of State including Justice Sophia Akuffo

Several netizens who saw the post congratulated Maxwell Nana Yaw Palasco Boakye on his achievement

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

President John Dramani Mahama swore in 31 members of the ninth Council of State on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

Some of the members of the Council are Rt. Hon. Edward Doe Adjaho, Justice Sophia Akuffo, Justice Vida Akoto Bamfo, Ogyeahohuo Yaw Gyebi, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, and Cletus Avoka.

Maxwell Nana Yaw Palasco Boakye is the youngest member of the ninth Council of State. Photo credit: maxwell.p.boakye

Source: Facebook

The youngest person on the Council of State is the CEO of Max Palasco Group of Companies, Maxwell Nana Yaw Palasco Boakye.

He is a member of the Council of State elected from the Western region to represent the people of the area.

During the swearing-in ceremony, Maxwell Nana Yaw Palasco Boakye wore a white shirt underneath a colourful kente cloth with traditional slippers popularly called ahenema.

Maxwell Nana Yaw Palasco Boakye is a board member of Medeama Sporting Club, CEO and Board Chairman of Max Palasco Group of Companies and philanthropist.

In August 2024, Maxwell Nana Yaw Palasco Boakye was awarded for significant social contributions and philanthropic endeavours at the Floodlight Media Excellence Awards.

Maxwell Nana Yaw Palasco Boakye is the youngest member of the ninth Council of State. Photo credit: maxwell.p.boakye

Source: Facebook

When he celebrated his birthday in September, Maxwell NanaYaw Palasco Boakye donated an incubator and other medical equipment to Asankrangwa Catholic Hospital in the Western region.

Thanks to his benevolence, the Asankrangwa Catholic Hospital has an incubator for the first time after 70 years of operation.

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate youngest Council of State member

Several netizens who saw Maxwell Nana Yaw Palasco Boakye walk into the Jubilee house to be sworn in congratulated him. Others also encouraged him to serve diligently and wished him well.

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by GH Hyper on Instagram. Read them below:

Commanda191 said:

"The future is the youth ampa, not that "sakora" men will wicked mentality."

Zizo_mandela wrote:

"Buh mahama Dey Volta rydee or the vice go swear them in."

Space15115 said:

"Man of the movement🔥🔥."

Kwesi_peterson1 wrote:

"Somebro no Shake Elder in hand for the front Row , Why Rivalry bi anaa😂."

Mrmuchmore said:

"Congratulations Sir @mpalasco 👏👏🙌🤗."

Sophia Akuffo sworn in as Council Of State member

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo was one of the members sworn in as a member of the Council of State.

The 31-member council is chaired by a former Speaker of Parliament Edward Doe Adjaho.

The council is an advisory body that supports the president.

In an interview, Sophia Akuffo said her appointment to the council is a mandatory one because she is a former chief justice.

Even though many people raised concerns about her appointment to the Council of State, Sophia Akuffo said she together with other members would advise the president as is expected of her.

She added that she would seek the public interest in her advice to the president.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh