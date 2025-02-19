Kumawood star Nana Ama McBrown entertained her millions of followers with her exceptional dance moves

In the video, she danced to King of Grooves' base guitar version of Venus by Nigerian Afrobeat artists Faceless and Serotonin

Many people hailed her in the comment section, while others talked about the joy they got from watching the dance video

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown excited many of her social media followers when she dropped another dance video on TikTok.

Nana Ama McBrown dances in the middle of a highway. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrowngh

Source: TikTok

McBrown's dance video

The Kumawood star took to her TikTok account to share a lovely video of herself displaying incredible dance moves.

She was clad in white, the same outfit she wore to the birthday party of rapper Tic Tac's wife, Awura Abena Serwaa Ampaafe, on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at his Weija residence.

The McBrown's Kitchen host wore a pair of trousers, a short-sleeved shirt and black slippers. She wore a long bone straight frontal lace wig.

In the video, she got down from her red Ford Ranger Raptor and danced to King of Grooves' base guitar version of Venus by Nigerian Afrobeat artists Faceless and Serotonin.

In the caption of the TikTok video, she expressed her unwavering love for her fans who love her.

"If you love me i love you 2# ❤️."

Reactions to McBrown's dance video

Many Ghanaians discussed McBrown's positive and vibrant energy, which she displayed in the dance video.

Others also raised concern about her broken arm, asking in the comment section whether she was doing well.

Below are the lovely reactions of social media users to the video of McBrown dancing on the road:

rank Atiemo said:

"The most important human being in Ghana🔥🔥🔥👑👑👑."

Ekowblinky🌟 said:

"No weapon formed against you shall prosper🙏."

Hassana Fuseini said:

"Her Excellency we love you."

🎀PRETTY ♍️ GUCCI❤️ said:

"The only woman I admire most after my mother ❤️."

food, cups n cream said:

"Her Excellency looking soo clean 🥰 piawwww Nana✌️✌️✌️✌️."

Enjoy gh said:

"She never grows old daa 🥰🥰🥰 #everlasting Nana."

McBrown's fashionable looks

Nana Ama McBrown slays in fashionable outfits. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

McBrown in awe as kids show her love

YEN.com.gh reported that talented actress Nana Ama McBrown attended the birthday party of rapper Tic Tac's wife, Awura Abena Serwaa Ampaafe, on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at his Weija residence.

The Kumawood star was leaving the premises when some kids atop an incomplete building shouted her name and waved at her.

Ghanaians wondered how the kids spotted her, while others loved her positive energy in the video.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh