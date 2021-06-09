Robert Ri'chard: father, wife, ethnicity, net worth, movies and TV shows
Hollywood is home to some of the most talented actors and actress. Their onscreen excellence makes people glued to their screens all the time. Robert Ri'chard is one of such individuals. He has won the hearts of millions thanks to his outstanding performances.
Robert is famous for playing outstanding athletic roles in different movies and TV shows. He mainly gained popularity for the excellent display of his athletic prowess in the film, Coach Carter. He is well-known in the movie industry for the relative success he has achieved at such a young age.
Robert Ri'chard profile summary
- Full name: Robert Andrew Ri'chard
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 7th January 1983
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California
- Age: 38 years (as of 2021)
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: African-American
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Height: 5 feet 9 inches
- Weight: 72kg
- Robert Ri'chard father: Jack Ri'chard
- Mother: Beverly Ri'chard
- Relationship status: In a relationship
- Spouse: Meg Ellspermann
- Profession: American actor
- Net worth: $400, 000
Robert Ri'chard biography
The actor was born on 7th January 1983 in Los Angeles, California. Who is Robert Ri'chard biological father? His biological father is Jack Ri'chard, while his mother is Beverly Ri'chard. The actor was born as the only child to his parents.
Robert Ri'chard parents were successful individuals in different spheres of life. Robert Ri'chard dad was a basketball player while his mother was a gym instructor. As a result, he grew up with a great interest in different sporting activities such as basketball, football and baseball.
The popular actor enrolled at the Palms Middle school in Los Angeles, California. Later he joined Loyola Marymount University for his higher education.
Career
Even though Robert Ri'chard dad always encouraged him to pursue a career in sports, he was more inclined to act. He made his debut in the film industry at the age of 13. Ever since then, he has continued to win the hearts of millions of people with his excellent acting skills and performances.
He debuted with the film, Light Up where he starred alongside the famous R&B singer Usher Raymond. He attained public recognition five years into the industry. In 1998, he clinched the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Performer in a Children's Special.
He attained global recognition in 2005 after featuring in two blockbuster movies, Coach Carter and House of Wax. Other Robert Ri'chard movies and TV shows are as follows:
- 1997 - In His Father's Shoes as Clay Crosby
- 1999 - Our Friend, Martin as Miles Woodman
- 1999 - Light It Up as Zacharias 'Ziggy' Malone (the narrator)
- 2000 - Alley Cats Strike as Todd McLemore
- 2001 - The Feast of All Saints as Marcel
- 2003 - Who's Your Daddy? as Murphy
- 2005 - PNOK as Private Battle
- 2005 - House of Wax as Blake
- 2005 - Coach Carter as Damien Carter
- 2007 - The Comebacks as ACL Tare
- 2010 - Louis as Baquet
- 2011 - 5th & Alameda as Troy
- 2012 - A Beautiful Soul as Christ Scott
- 2015 - Chocolate City
- 2015 - The Man in 3B as Benny
- 2016 - Bad Dad Rehab
- 2017 - Chocolate City: Vegas Strip
- 2017 - Vagabonds as Skeeter Johnson
- 2018 - Kinky as Darrin Bernard
- 2018 - Throwback Holiday as Aaron Tucker
- 2019 - Bolden as George Baquet
- 2020 - Alone as Brandon
- 1993 - Where I Live as Brian
- 1996 - Four Points as Luke Williams
- 1996 - Hangin' with Mr Cooper as Gary
- 1996 - Nash Bridges as Leo Morris
- 1997 - Promised Land as Hank
- 1997 - Crisis Center as Dwayne
- 1998 - The Jamie Foxx Show as Bruce
- 2000 - Once and Again as Jared
- 2001 - Boston Public as Student
- 1998 to 2001 - Cousin Skeeter as Bobby Walker
- 1996 and 2001 - Touched by an Angel as Alex Wilson, Samuel Dixon
- 2001 - My Wife and Kids as Tommy Jefferson
- 2005 - CSI: Miami as Tobey Hollins
- 2001 to 2006 - One on One as Arnaz Ballard
- 2006 to 2007 - Veronica Mars as Mason
- 2009 - NCIS as Navy Seaman Richard Zell
- 2009 to 2011 - Meet the Browns as Derek Porter
- 2012 - The Vampire Diaries as Jamie
- 2012 - King Bachelor's Pad as Howard
- 2012 - The Client List as Alex
- 2013 - CSI: NY as Ray Griffin
- 2016 - Lucifer as Josh Bryant
- 2017 - iZombie as Finn Vincible
- 2018 - Family Time as Benjamin
- 2017 - The Rich and the Ruthless as present
- 2020 - Empire as Julian
What happened to Robert Ri'chard? He left the film industry to focus on a different venture. He is a health advocate who owns and runs a holistic health centre in Newport Beach. He also created a YouTube channel, Highway Fit. The actor creates ten-minute videos in the channel that are ideal for everyone.
Wife and kids
Who is Robert Ri'chard wife? The actor does not have a wife, but he is dating his long time girlfriend, Meg Ellspermann. She is the owner and CEO of Oro en Fuego. The duo has been together since 2009. They don't have any kids yet.
Previously, the actor dated American actress Kyla Pratt between 2003 and 2004. He was also in a relationship with Vivica A Fox, his co-star in Chocolate City.
Net worth
The actress has been able to amass a considerable sum of wealth from his career in the entertainment sector. He has an estimated net worth of $400, 000 as of 2021.
Robert Ri'chard fast facts
- How old is Robert Ri'chard? The TV actor is 38 years old. He was born on 7th January 1983.
- Where is Robert Ri'chard from? He is from Los Angeles, California, USA.
- Who are Robert Ri'chard's parents? He is the son of Jack Ri’chard, a basketball player, and Beverly Ri’chard, a former gym instructor.
- How much is Robert Richard worth? Richard has an estimated net worth of $400, 000.
- Where is Ri'chard's health centre located? The health facility is situated in Newport Beach.
- How tall is Robert Ri'chard? The health advocate is 5 feet 9 inches tall.
- Is Robert Ri'chard married? No, he is not. He has been in a long term relationship with Meg Ellspermann.
- What is the name of Robert Ri'chard's YouTube channel? His YouTube channel is known as Highway Fit, and it has around 22.9K subscribers.
Robert Ri'chard is a force to be reckoned with in the American film industry. His hard work, discipline and exemplary talent have seen him stand out from the rest. He is a role model and an inspiration to many people all around the world.
