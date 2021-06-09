Robert Ri'chard: father, wife, ethnicity, net worth, movies and TV shows

Hollywood is home to some of the most talented actors and actress. Their onscreen excellence makes people glued to their screens all the time. Robert Ri'chard is one of such individuals. He has won the hearts of millions thanks to his outstanding performances.

Actor Robert Ri'chard attends Russell Simmons Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation's Inaugural Art For Life Los Angeles. Photo: Earl Gibson III

Source: Getty Images

Robert is famous for playing outstanding athletic roles in different movies and TV shows. He mainly gained popularity for the excellent display of his athletic prowess in the film, Coach Carter. He is well-known in the movie industry for the relative success he has achieved at such a young age.

Robert Ri'chard profile summary

Full name: Robert Andrew Ri'chard

Robert Andrew Ri'chard Gender: Male

Male Date of birth : 7th January 1983

: 7th January 1983 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Age: 38 years (as of 2021)

38 years (as of 2021) Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height : 5 feet 9 inches

: 5 feet 9 inches Weight: 72kg

72kg Robert Ri'chard father: Jack Ri'chard

Jack Ri'chard Mother: Beverly Ri'chard

Beverly Ri'chard Relationship status: In a relationship

In a relationship Spouse: Meg Ellspermann

Meg Ellspermann Profession: American actor

American actor Net worth: $400, 000

Robert Ri'chard biography

The actor was born on 7th January 1983 in Los Angeles, California. Who is Robert Ri'chard biological father? His biological father is Jack Ri'chard, while his mother is Beverly Ri'chard. The actor was born as the only child to his parents.

Robert Ri'chard parents were successful individuals in different spheres of life. Robert Ri'chard dad was a basketball player while his mother was a gym instructor. As a result, he grew up with a great interest in different sporting activities such as basketball, football and baseball.

The popular actor enrolled at the Palms Middle school in Los Angeles, California. Later he joined Loyola Marymount University for his higher education.

Career

Robert Ri'chard poses for portrait at Giveback Day at TAP - The Artists Project in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Bezjian

Source: Getty Images

Even though Robert Ri'chard dad always encouraged him to pursue a career in sports, he was more inclined to act. He made his debut in the film industry at the age of 13. Ever since then, he has continued to win the hearts of millions of people with his excellent acting skills and performances.

He debuted with the film, Light Up where he starred alongside the famous R&B singer Usher Raymond. He attained public recognition five years into the industry. In 1998, he clinched the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Performer in a Children's Special.

He attained global recognition in 2005 after featuring in two blockbuster movies, Coach Carter and House of Wax. Other Robert Ri'chard movies and TV shows are as follows:

1997 - In His Father's Shoes as Clay Crosby

as Clay Crosby 1999 - Our Friend, Martin as Miles Woodman

as Miles Woodman 1999 - Light It Up as Zacharias 'Ziggy' Malone (the narrator)

as Zacharias 'Ziggy' Malone (the narrator) 2000 - Alley Cats Strike as Todd McLemore

as Todd McLemore 2001 - The Feast of All Saints as Marcel

as Marcel 2003 - Who's Your Daddy? as Murphy

as Murphy 2005 - PNOK as Private Battle

as Private Battle 2005 - House of Wax as Blake

as Blake 2005 - Coach Carter as Damien Carter

as Damien Carter 2007 - The Comebacks as ACL Tare

as ACL Tare 2010 - Louis as Baquet

as Baquet 2011 - 5th & Alameda as Troy

as Troy 2012 - A Beautiful Soul as Christ Scott

as Christ Scott 2015 - Chocolate City

2015 - The Man in 3B as Benny

as Benny 2016 - Bad Dad Rehab

2017 - Chocolate City: Vegas Strip

2017 - Vagabonds as Skeeter Johnson

as Skeeter Johnson 2018 - Kinky as Darrin Bernard

as Darrin Bernard 2018 - Throwback Holiday as Aaron Tucker

as Aaron Tucker 2019 - Bolden as George Baquet

as George Baquet 2020 - Alone as Brandon

as Brandon 1993 - Where I Live as Brian

as Brian 1996 - Four Points as Luke Williams

as Luke Williams 1996 - Hangin' with Mr Cooper as Gary

as Gary 1996 - Nash Bridges as Leo Morris

as Leo Morris 1997 - Promised Land as Hank

as Hank 1997 - Crisis Center as Dwayne

as Dwayne 1998 - The Jamie Foxx Show as Bruce

as Bruce 2000 - Once and Again as Jared

as Jared 2001 - Boston Public as Student

as Student 1998 to 2001 - Cousin Skeeter as Bobby Walker

as Bobby Walker 1996 and 2001 - Touched by an Angel as Alex Wilson, Samuel Dixon

as Alex Wilson, Samuel Dixon 2001 - My Wife and Kids as Tommy Jefferson

as Tommy Jefferson 2005 - CSI: Miami as Tobey Hollins

as Tobey Hollins 2001 to 2006 - One on One as Arnaz Ballard

as Arnaz Ballard 2006 to 2007 - Veronica Mars as Mason

as Mason 2009 - NCIS as Navy Seaman Richard Zell

as Navy Seaman Richard Zell 2009 to 2011 - Meet the Browns as Derek Porter

as Derek Porter 2012 - The Vampire Diaries as Jamie

as Jamie 2012 - King Bachelor's Pad as Howard

as Howard 2012 - The Client List as Alex

as Alex 2013 - CSI: NY as Ray Griffin

as Ray Griffin 2016 - Lucifer as Josh Bryant

as Josh Bryant 2017 - iZombie as Finn Vincible

as Finn Vincible 2018 - Family Time as Benjamin

as Benjamin 2017 - The Rich and the Ruthless as present

as present 2020 - Empire as Julian

What happened to Robert Ri'chard? He left the film industry to focus on a different venture. He is a health advocate who owns and runs a holistic health centre in Newport Beach. He also created a YouTube channel, Highway Fit. The actor creates ten-minute videos in the channel that are ideal for everyone.

Wife and kids

Kyla Pratt and Robert Ri'chard during Macy's and American Express Passport Gala 2005 - Show Day 2 at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica. Photo: M. Caulfield

Source: Getty Images

Who is Robert Ri'chard wife? The actor does not have a wife, but he is dating his long time girlfriend, Meg Ellspermann. She is the owner and CEO of Oro en Fuego. The duo has been together since 2009. They don't have any kids yet.

Previously, the actor dated American actress Kyla Pratt between 2003 and 2004. He was also in a relationship with Vivica A Fox, his co-star in Chocolate City.

Net worth

The actress has been able to amass a considerable sum of wealth from his career in the entertainment sector. He has an estimated net worth of $400, 000 as of 2021.

Robert Ri'chard fast facts

How old is Robert Ri'chard? The TV actor is 38 years old. He was born on 7th January 1983. Where is Robert Ri'chard from? He is from Los Angeles, California, USA. Who are Robert Ri'chard's parents? He is the son of Jack Ri’chard, a basketball player, and Beverly Ri’chard, a former gym instructor. How much is Robert Richard worth? Richard has an estimated net worth of $400, 000. Where is Ri'chard's health centre located? The health facility is situated in Newport Beach. How tall is Robert Ri'chard? The health advocate is 5 feet 9 inches tall. Is Robert Ri'chard married? No, he is not. He has been in a long term relationship with Meg Ellspermann. What is the name of Robert Ri'chard's YouTube channel? His YouTube channel is known as Highway Fit, and it has around 22.9K subscribers.

Robert Ri'chard is a force to be reckoned with in the American film industry. His hard work, discipline and exemplary talent have seen him stand out from the rest. He is a role model and an inspiration to many people all around the world.

